Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - May 2008

Startups Magazine: May 2008
Featured Article
Creativity Counts
Discover how to take your crafting hobby from downtime to big time.
Get It Together
Start up without breaking the bank. You can get all of these 3 tools for less than $1,000.
The Art Of Business
Maximize your talent by drawing from your other areas of expertise.
Related Articles
Paint A Picture
Shoppers can't use their five senses online, so make sure your product photos say it all.
Spick-And-Span
With worries about health, safety and the environment on everyone's mind, getting clean is going green. You, too, can join the cleanup crew--and watch sales sparkle.
Back To School
Entrepreneurs don't have to look any further than the nearest school to find a proper venue for their enrichment programs.
Book Smart
2 bookworms capitalize on a novel idea: putting the library online and book rentals in the mailbox.
Five Ways to Win Referrals
Word-of-mouth from key influencers can get your business' stream of referrals flowing. Here's how.