Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2009

Startups Magazine: October 2009
Featured Article
10 Reasons to Purchase a Franchise
From name recognition to funding advantages, we've gathered the best reasons to become a franchisee.
Casting a Long Shadow
Find out how to make your organization look bigger than it really is with these tips.
7 Tips to Score VC Cash
Venture capitalists tell us what it takes to win funding in this environment.
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
More Buck Than Bang
Don't waste your startup funds on marketing tactics that cost more than they're worth.
Small Business Heroes
Making Solar Accessible
Education is the key to capitalizing on the green movement.
Ready For Anything
3 Steps to the Right Marketing Mix
How to create a marketing mix that will get your business off to a flying start.
Ready For Anything
Are You Building Online Customer Communities?
The Small Business Answer Man™ Jim Blasingame answers your questions.
Ready For Anything
Turn Rejection Into Momentum
Don't allow the fear of rejection to stop you from taking risks.
Small Business Heroes
Renewable Energy is a Hot Commodity
Some businesses are cashing in on increased demand for alternative energy.
Starting a Business
Tapping Friends and Family for Startup Funds
Make sure you cover your bases before accepting a loan or investment from a friend or family member.
Ready For Anything
Get the Best Deal on Rent
Tips to help you negotiate the best deal on commercial real estate.