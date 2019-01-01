My Queue

Startups Magazine: October 2009

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2009
Subscribe

Featured Article

10 Reasons to Purchase a Franchise

From name recognition to funding advantages, we've gathered the best reasons to become a franchisee.

Casting a Long Shadow

Find out how to make your organization look bigger than it really is with these tips.

7 Tips to Score VC Cash

Venture capitalists tell us what it takes to win funding in this environment.

More Buck Than Bang
Ready For Anything

More Buck Than Bang

Don't waste your startup funds on marketing tactics that cost more than they're worth.
Geoff Williams | 8 min read
Making Solar Accessible
Small Business Heroes

Making Solar Accessible

Education is the key to capitalizing on the green movement.
Carrie Bach | 3 min read
3 Steps to the Right Marketing Mix
Ready For Anything

3 Steps to the Right Marketing Mix

How to create a marketing mix that will get your business off to a flying start.
Kim T. Gordon | 4 min read
Are You Building Online Customer Communities?
Ready For Anything

Are You Building Online Customer Communities?

The Small Business Answer Man&trade; Jim Blasingame answers your questions.
Jim Blasingame | 3 min read
Turn Rejection Into Momentum
Ready For Anything

Turn Rejection Into Momentum

Don't allow the fear of rejection to stop you from taking risks.
Romanus Wolter | 3 min read
Renewable Energy is a Hot Commodity
Small Business Heroes

Renewable Energy is a Hot Commodity

Some businesses are cashing in on increased demand for alternative energy.
Justin Petruccelli | 3 min read
Tapping Friends and Family for Startup Funds
Starting a Business

Tapping Friends and Family for Startup Funds

Make sure you cover your bases before accepting a loan or investment from a friend or family member.
Cliff Ennico | 3 min read
Get the Best Deal on Rent
Ready For Anything

Get the Best Deal on Rent

Tips to help you negotiate the best deal on commercial real estate.
Rosalind Resnick | 3 min read
