Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2010

Startups Magazine: March 2010
Featured Article
The Truth (About Loans) is Out There
We found three bankers who actually want to make loans to small businesses. Here's what they have to say.
Taking the Next Step
Making the leap from employee to franchise entrepreneur
Betting on Billiards Franchise Felt Right
How going with your gut can lead to franchise success
Ready For Anything
A Rocky Mountain Chocolate High
Stephanie Kusayanagi learns that business can be profitable and fun.
Franchises & Biz Opps: What's the Difference?
Tips for deciding which route is right for you
Growth Strategies
Crowdsourcing Options Multiply
Tapping into the right online communities enables businesses to bypass the need for hiring employees.
You Can Overcome a Poor First Impression
Tips for regaining customers' trust and winning them over.
Technology
Tech Essentials
Startups come in all shapes and sizes, but for all their differences, there are some technological staples each company needs to survive.
Marketing
Become a Follow-Up Fanatic
Far too many startups lose valuable sales through a lack of consistent follow-up. Here's how to do it better.