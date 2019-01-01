My Queue

Startups Magazine: June 2011

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2011
Featured Article

How Two Long-Time Buddies Launched a Top-Grossing App

The founders of fitness app developer Abvio share the secret to their super-fast success.

Aging Boomers Become a Business Idea Goldmine

The active aging population holds numerous opportunities for entrepreneurs who can fill a niche.

A 24-Hour Social Media Marketing Plan for Your Startup

It's easy to waste time on Facebook and Twitter. Consider this game plan for new business owners in a hurry.

Related Articles

Five Steps for Finding an Ideal Mentor
Ready For Anything

Five Steps for Finding an Ideal Mentor

Here's how to nab the right mentor and get the most out of the relationship. Plus, five resources to help you start your search.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
Crowdfunding Could Be the Answer to Your Cash Woes
Finance

Crowdfunding Could Be the Answer to Your Cash Woes

A host of websites have sprung up to help people raise money from supporters.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 3 min read
Five Recovery Steps Business Owners Need to Take Now
Growth Strategies

Five Recovery Steps Business Owners Need to Take Now

How to put your company in the best position to benefit from an improving economy.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 3 min read
Laptops That Last
Project Grow

Laptops That Last

A guide to the best rugged portables for the price
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read
How Square Is Helping Businesses Save on Transaction Fees
Finance

How Square Is Helping Businesses Save on Transaction Fees

Forget clunky credit-card processing systems -- all you need is a smartphone and a new device to cut card-processing expenses.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Here Comes the (Stress-Free) Bride
Marketing

Here Comes the (Stress-Free) Bride

My Wedding Concierge makes planning for the big day easy with a curated wedding search engine
Michelle Juergen | 5 min read
How a Franchisee Turned a Passion for Travel into a Successful Business
Franchises

How a Franchisee Turned a Passion for Travel into a Successful Business

Lower startup costs helped this seasoned cruiser live her dream to share her passion for on-ship vacations.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read
An Outsourced Accounting Franchise Goes Hi-Tech
Franchises

An Outsourced Accounting Franchise Goes Hi-Tech

BookKeeping Express helps small-business owners virtually manage the back office.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read
This Crowdsourcing Site Helps Turn Business Ideas into Money
Small Business Heroes

This Crowdsourcing Site Helps Turn Business Ideas into Money

Ahhha.com is a social network that taps the collective wisdom of the masses.
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read
