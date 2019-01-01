My Queue

Startups Magazine: October 2011

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2011
Featured Article

How to Become Your Own Boss

The creators of natural sleep aid Dream Water share how they ditched corporate life and gained national success.

10 Movies About Entrepreneurs

A look at some of Hollywood's best films that showcase the real and invented lives of business owners.

Tablet Options for Startups

Here's what to expect from the Apple iPad 2, Motorola Xoom, Viewsonic Viewpad 10, and Blackberry Playbook.

Related Articles

Five Questions Your Business Plan Must Answer
Starting a Business

Five Questions Your Business Plan Must Answer

Business plans don't have to be a lengthy ordeal. But you're more likely to get off to a good start if you think through critical questions about how you'll make money and run the show.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 2 min read
An Insider's Take on Attracting Angel Investment
Finance

An Insider's Take on Attracting Angel Investment

James Hunt, an angel investor and adjunct professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, shares his secrets on getting attention from financial backers.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 2 min read
From Modest Roots to a 3,000-Salon Franchise
Ready For Anything

From Modest Roots to a 3,000-Salon Franchise

How the founders of Great Clips haircutting company built a thriving business.
David Port Entrepreneur Contributor | 4 min read
The Myth of the Business Plan
Ready For Anything

The Myth of the Business Plan

Don't fall prey to analysis by paralysis. Writing a business plan isn't all it's cracked up to be. If you're agonizing over a written plan, your time might be better spent talking to potential customers.
Kate Lister | 3 min read
Startup Turns Your Tablet Into a Point-of-Sale System
Ready For Anything

Startup Turns Your Tablet Into a Point-of-Sale System

Own Point of Sale offers cafes and coffee shops a way to ring up sales in the cloud.
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read
5 Easy Tools to Build a Website
Technology

5 Easy Tools to Build a Website

You don't have to be a techie to build a website for your business. Here are five affordable resources to get started.
Jonathan Blum | 6 min read
Top 10 Presentation Tools
Technology

Top 10 Presentation Tools

What you need to make your big idea look huge.
Jonathan Blum
How to Build a Mobile App for Your Business
Technology

How to Build a Mobile App for Your Business

Consider these five tips to create an app in a matter of minutes using a turnkey platform.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
Five Rules for Building Strong Connections
Ready For Anything

Five Rules for Building Strong Connections

Having a great product just isn't enough. Ultimately the people you know will make the difference in your business success. Here's how to find them.
Katie Rossomano | 4 min read
