Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2012

Startups Magazine: March 2012
Featured Article
Six Tips to Turn Your Passion into Profit
How Joe Reynolds and Ryan Kunkel parlayed their love of extreme adventure into a $30 million enterprise.
Three Things to Know About Business Credit Cards
Business credit cards have their benefits, but it's good to know their downsides as well.
How Signal Stands Out in the Crowded Text-Message Marketing Space
Learn how two friends built their SMS-marketing startup into a web success story -- without a dime from outside investors.
The Four People You Need on Your Team
Forget fantasy sports. This is the real-life team you should have in place for your business to thrive.
Trend Watch: You Can't Keep a Good Woman Down
As women continue to launch companies at a rate exceeding the national average, here's a look into the growth trends of their enterprises.
Kiip: A Win-Win for App Developers and Advertisers
When winning isn't enough, Kiip offers mobile gamers real-world rewards for virtual triumphs--a win-win for developers and advertisers
Shopify
How Shopify Became the Go-To Ecommerce Platform for Startups
Dissatisfied with options for online storefronts, a snowboard seller and his friend built one themselves. Now thousands of other businesses use their customizable store builder.
Finance
When Seeking Funding, Credit Unions Can Be Worth Checking Out
More credit unions are offering business loans, and their interest rates and fees are often lower than at commercial banks. What's more, their loan officers typically have more flexibility and decision-making ability than those at larger institutions.
Franchises
The Hottest Sectors for Franchising
Our annual Franchise 500 listing reveals 14 sectors where franchising is booming with opportunity. Here's a look.
Growth Strategies
10 Must-Haves for Road Warriors
Whether your office is the local coffee shop or your pickup truck, here are some tools to consider taking along for the ride
Growth Strategies
How to Build a Brilliant Team
A Dale Carnegie top executive reveals who you need and where to find them.
Franchises
Sports Figures Invest in a Sweet Startup
As Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt franchisees, sports luminaries show their softer side.