Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2013

Startups Magazine: March 2013
Featured Article
How Mail-Order Chickens Became a Multimillion-Dollar Venture
A husband and wife tap into the urban-farmer trend and build a $2 million operation.
Maintaining Your Startup's Focus
Too many passions can derail you. Find one that sticks.
Can You Afford to Quit Your Day Job?
How to determine if you can afford to work on your startup full-time.
Starting a Business
How to Build an Advisory Board
Why you should consider building an advisory team alongside your business plan -- and how to get started.
Ready For Anything
How to Spread the Word Through Content Marketing
Five tips for getting your online content marketing message right.
Small Business Heroes
Startup Snapshot: Oklahoma City
A look at a surprising startup city, plus three other locations to keep your eye on.
Small Business Heroes
How to Stop Making Excuses and Run With Your Business Idea
There will never be a "perfect" time to start your business, so why not start now?
Franchises
Common Franchise Terms Explained
Before you look into the benefits of opening your own franchise, it helps to know the terminology. We put together this cheat sheet of the most common -- and most important -- words you'll need to understand.
Franchise
227 Franchise Opportunities For Less Than $50,000
Franchise opportunities in almost every industry imaginable, from automotive services to food to senior care -- and all of them can be started for less $50,000.
Franchises
How a Coffee Franchise With Russian Roots Made it in the U.S.
The story of two brothers who brought Soviet inspired coffeehouses to the U.S.
Ready For Anything
How a Group of Friends Made a Dent the $6 Billion Bike Industry
Childhood pals find big profits in stripped-down bicycles with their company Pure Fix Cycles.
Small Business Heroes
The Triple Bottom Line Goal of Sustainable Businesses
A profitable startup that can make the world a better place? It's a win-win.