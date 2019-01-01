Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2013

Startups Magazine: June 2013
Featured Article
Maker's Row Ushers in a New Wave of U.S. Manufacturing
A tech startup helps burgeoning designers connect with U.S. manufacturers -- and paves the way for a small-business boom that's made in the USA.
Promote Your Product Quickly by Tapping the Internet's Influencers
The founder of the online product showcase Grommet explains how to become an Internet sensation.
The Pitfalls of the Perpetual Startup
Misrepresenting your company's life stage could carry steep consequences.
Related Articles
Franchises
10 Growing Franchise Industries
From old standards like hamburgers and fitness to up-and-coming categories like children's entertainment, these 10 industries are attracting new entrepreneurs and consumers.
Growth Strategies
How a New Grocery Store Concept Reduces Waste and Increases Profits
Two brothers created a zero-waste, packaging-free grocery store that operates in a smaller space and provides healthier food choices.
Growth Strategies
Find the Right Hires for Each Stage of Your Startup
From your business partners to full-time staff, here is what to look for at three critical stages of your startup.
Growth Strategies
Where Startups Are Matters More Than What They Pay
The location of your startup's office might be a factor in attracting top talent.
Finance
Funding Options For Keeping Control of Your Business
If you don't want to give up control of your business to outside investors, consider crowdfunding and bootstrapping.
Entrepreneurs
Why You Need to Love Your Startup
Are you creating a dream -- or just working on a business?
Ready For Anything
Startup Wisdom From 3 Millionaire Entrepreneurs
We've gathered advice from entrepreneurs who made millions on their first businesses and are applying that hard-won wisdom to their new startups.