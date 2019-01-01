Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - September 2013

Startups Magazine: September 2013
Featured Article
How to Start a Business in 10 Days
Our hyper-intense, super-condensed guide to launching a new profitable business.
The Single Most Important Trait for Any Successful Entrepreneur
You may not be as technologically brilliant as Jack Dorsey or Aaron Levie, but you can adopt their intense competitiveness.
When Starting Up, These 6 Things Can Wait
Part of becoming profitable quickly is knowing what matters now and what can be pushed back several weeks or months
Related Articles
Franchises
807 Franchise Opportunities
Ready to be your own boss? Check out our list of available franchises and business opportunities.
Franchise
An Investigative Report on Franchise Profits
How much money can franchisees actually earn running their businesses?
Finance
Crowdfunding Hall of Fame: 9 Successful Crowdfunded Startups
Crowdfunding, which started as a way to fund small projects, has become a serious funding machine.
Growth Strategies
Affordable Custom Made Suits? It's No Longer an Oxymoron
Proper Suit stitches together bespoke tailoring and e-commerce so the American male can dress better for less.
Project Grow
How to Separate the Good Advice From the Bad
Listen to the advice that resonates with you, and ignore the rest.
Franchises
A French Fry Franchise Finds Success With Belgian-Style Frites
French Fry Heaven feeds an insatiable demand for fries and franchises.
Small Business Heroes
Digital or Traditional Marketing? Depends on Your Business
Base your marketing strategies on what you're selling.