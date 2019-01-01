Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - May 2014

Startups Magazine: May 2014
Featured Article
Franchisees: Don't Say 'I Do' to a Franchisor Unless the Chemistry Is Right
The right franchisee-franchisor relationship works something like a successful marriage.
Reviving an Old Brand = Nostalgia Driven Profit
Bringing back a well-known brand can save millions in upfront marketing, while the name recognition captures attention in a crowded marketplace.
Meet the Surprising New Player Driving Innovation in Golf
Tyler Sullivan is on a quest to redesign the golf driver.
Related Articles
Hiring Employees
4 Things to Consider When Making Your First Hires
Making the right decisions today will ensure your company's survival tomorrow.