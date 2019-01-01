Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2016

Startups Magazine: June 2016
Featured Article
4 Brilliant, Risky (Let's Just Call It Crazy) Ways Real Entrepreneurs Made It Big
Maverick moves that paid off big and proved the naysayers wrong.
The Surprising Places These Boutique Hoteliers Found Opportunity
Boutique hoteliers check into America's smaller cities.
What Every Entrepreneur Must Understand About Their First 10 Customers
Find out how to turn your early adopters into lifelong brand evangelists.
Radicals & Visionaries
This Tech Founder Runs His Company Between Surf Sessions in Hawaii
The staff of the social media management app Buffer can work anywhere in the world. Here's how the company was designed for nomadic employees.
Innovation
How Craft Brewing Inspired This Denver Winemaker
Ben Parsons is bringing top-shelf wine to the masses with Infinite Monkey Theorem, sometimes in cans sold as four-packs.
Innovation
This Swim School's Model Makes Life Easy for Franchisees
Matt Lane and Paul Gerrard tested the waters before franchising SafeSplash, and it's been making waves ever since.
Customer Service
These Founders Called 1,000 Customers Personally -- and They'd Do it Again
Geoffrey Woo and Michael Brandt personally reached out to customers after orders of their product was delayed. It was weeks of work, but they don't regret it. Read on to see why.
Entrepreneurs
The Savvy Ways this Bracelet Maker Stays One Step Ahead
Joseph Ferlito anticipates potential future problems to ensure his company's success.
Food Startup
The Important Reason This Snack Company Didn't Wait for 'Perfect'
EPIC bars had imperfect production in the beginning, but it paid off perfectly.
Radicals & Visionaries
To Grow, This Home Stager Said 'Yes,' and Figured It Out Later
Screenwriter Meridith Baer began a home staging business by diving in before she'd nailed down the details.
Innovation
Innovation Gave This Yoga Company the Momentum it Needed
Meet the team that invented the yoga wheel and learn how they're keeping their idea fresh.
Expansion
To Protect Their Vision, These Founders Turned Down a 6-Figure Opportunity
Brett and Sven Newman grew their company, Daylight Design, by focusing on the clients and projects they were interested in, even though that meant walking away from a large sum of money early on.