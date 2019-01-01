Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2018

Startups Magazine: March 2018
Featured Article
Peloton Unveiled a $4,000 Treadmill -- and Everything Is Riding on It
The $1.25 billion company spent 18 months secretly working on its second-ever product. Is it the beginning of a new fitness revolution?
How Peloton Found the Secret to Scale
Meet the tech company disguised as a cycling brand.
Why Fitness Franchises Are Booming
With aggressive expansion strategies and low membership costs, fitness clubs are looking to rapidly expand -- and franchisees are lining up to get in on the action.
Related Articles
Co-founders
Through Thick and Thin: How to Find a Co-Founder Who Will Last
You need to create criteria, be patient, thorough and know your weaknesses.
Editor's Note
The Power of Trying: Why You Must Take Leaps Into Unknown Territory
The more we take risks and search for new passions, the more versatile and capable and satisfied we'll be tomorrow.
The Heat Is On: How Drybar Continues to Blow Past Its Competition
When Alli Webb launched Drybar in 2010, she invented a new industry -- and now the competition is heating up.
More Emails, More Sales? The Surprising Argument For Aggressive Email Marketing.
Don't worry about annoying your customers. The data says they don't hate email.
Franchises
Rising Through the Ranks: What One Franchisee Learned Starting at the Bottom
Amol Kohli used to wash dishes at Friendly's as a teenager. Today, he's an owner.
Ready For Anything
How the Daring Jeff Bezos Helped 4 Entrepreneurs Find Success
To understand how his impact spreads beyond the walls of his own operation, we asked four Amazon alumni to look back on the priceless lessons they learned from the boldest man they know.
Investors
6 Ways to Know an Investor Is the Right Fit for Your Company
Finding someone to support your business is about more than facts and figures on a term sheet.
Franchises
How These Franchisees Turned to Overlooked Talent to Grow Their Business
Giving people a second chance can be good for your operation.
Fundraising
Why Some Small Business Owners Are Turning to Crowdfunding to Save Their Company
In times of crisis, some entrepreneurs are finding that their greatest support system is their customer base.