Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2018

Startups Magazine: June 2018
Featured Article
How Small Startups Can Profit From Competitor's Woes
With the right mix of speed, timing and guts, smart founders can profit hugely from their much, much, much larger rivals' misfortune.
How Two Friends Disrupted the Cashmere Industry, by Doing What Nobody Else Would
The founders behind Naadam took out the middleman in the cashmere world, creating a win-win for the company and the herders.
How Pokeworks Is Taking Advantage of the Raw Fish Phenomenon
After being in business for only a few years, the company plans on embarking on an expansion program to open another 80 locations.
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
How One of America's Most Beloved Toy Makers Rebounded From Near Death
Wham-O created the Frisbee, Slip 'N Slide and more. Then it fell into disrepair -- until a new leader came along.
More Women Are Entering Franchising -- and It's Changing the Industry
Women are buying franchises at a rate far faster than men. Now the industry is asking itself: Why?
Project Grow
How to Figure Out What Your Time Is Worth
It's time to admit we can't do everything. And that's for the better.
Project Grow
A Men's Yoga Brand Learns the Real Meaning of Flexibility
With slow sales, yoga brand Vuori realized it had a branding problem.
When to Use Your Email Signature for More Than a Sign-Off
The email signature can be a powerful marketing tool -- but it can quickly become an irritating vehicle of self-promotion.
Project Grow
6 Businesses That Need to Be Launched Right Now
We asked entrepreneurs the one idea they wish someone would create to help their company.
Ready For Anything
To Survive, Sometimes You Have to Let Go of Your Vision -- and Ego
Entrepreneurship means exploring unknown paths, and sometimes that leads a founder somewhere different from where they started.
Franchises
How Two Young Sisters Are Proving Themselves in the World of Franchising
At just 24 and 22 years old, Jessica and Andrea Perez are getting a crash course in the restaurant business, and fearlessly climbing the steep learning curve at Wing Zone.
Work-Life Balance
A Buzzing Business: How These Entrepreneurs Turned a Longtime Annoyance Into Successful Careers in Pest Control
Mosquito Joe franchisees Kurt and Melissa Godwin share how their second career helped create a better work-life balance for them.