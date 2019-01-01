My Queue

Startups Magazine: October 2018

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2018
Featured Article

How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company

Between school, dance and hanging with friends, Alina Morse is running a national candy brand.

Stop Sacrificing Your Future by Clinging to Your Past

Here's the most important lesson you can learn from your past.

Inside the Quest to Build the World's Next Biggest Franchises -- by Incubating Them Like Silicon Valley Tech Startups

Aurify Brands is helping food entrepreneurs scale their fledgling brands by providing them with everything from capital to operational support and mentorship.

Business Model
Business Model

Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.

Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
Adam Bornstein Founder of Pen Name Consulting | 4 min read
Franchises
Franchises

How to Run a Thriving Auto Shop (Without Knowing Much About Cars)

Jonita White knows a lot about people. And that's what matters.
Nina Zipkin Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture. | 4 min read
Pivots
Pivots

This Entrepreneur Shares How She Survived When the Money Ran Out

When a change in the tax law nearly wiped out Saima Khan's company, she was forced to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Project Grow
Project Grow

How Tender Greens Turned Its Suppliers Into Investors

The growing fast-casual chain Tender Greens used ingenuity, deal-making and vision to build a new kind of supply chain.
Elizabeth G. Dunn | 4 min read
SEO
SEO

The Questions You Should Be Asking When Looking at Your SEO and Social Media Strategy

To build -- and keep -- an audience, digital marketing is a must. But investing too heavily in a single platform can cost you money, customers and plenty of opportunity.
Adam Bornstein Founder of Pen Name Consulting | 4 min read
Project Grow
Project Grow

How Laid-Off Corporate Workers Are Becoming Free-Thinking Entrepreneurs

What happens when you lose your job in a town where work is scarce? For many, the solution is to become an entrepreneur.
Jennifer Miller | 15+ min read
Ready For Anything
Ready For Anything

The Tricks and Secrets to Mastering a Remote Workforce

Maintaining an all-remote workforce is no longer a fringe notion. But you have to do it thoughtfully.
Elizabeth Dunn | 7 min read
Project Grow
Project Grow

This Company Finds Tough Problems In the World, Then Launches Startups to Solve Them

Kairos is a company that creates companies. And those companies have a mission: Solve the problems that really need solving.
Mary Pilon | 15+ min read
Ready For Anything
Ready For Anything

3 Super Simple Ways to Understand What Your Customer Wants

Entrepreneurs share their smart (and sometimes painfully simple) approaches to finding out how to better serve their customers.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
