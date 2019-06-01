Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - June 2019

Startups Magazine: June 2019
Featured Article
These 11 Entrepreneurs Broke All the Rules -- and Achieved Great Success
Rules are made to be broken, right? Take inspiration from these founders, who trusted their gut and reaped the benefits.
Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019
From fresh industries to the established spaces that show no signs of slowing down, here are the 10 franchise categories we believe will boom in 2019.
Five Ways to Finance a Franchise
Franchisees share how they pulled together the cash to open their own franchise.
Related Articles
Rebranding
Remember Slice Soda? It's Back -- But Very Different.
Why these entrepreneurs bet on nostalgia for the old soda brand.
Problem Solvers
SimpliSafe Chased the Wrong Customer. This Pivot Saved The Business.
SimpliSafe is a security system built for renters. But it unexpectedly gained traction with homeowners.
Editor's Note
The Best Way To Get What You Want? Focus On Your Customers' Needs.
Forget your own desires, and lead with the value you can provide.
Why These Founders Gave Their Suppliers and Manufacturers a Piece of the Company
Finding (and affording) a great partner as a young startup can be challenging, so these entrepreneurs proposed a more permanent relationship -- and their businesses are thriving.
Minted Grew From a Stationery Brand to a Global Design Platform. Here's How.
By listening to her community and reacting quickly, Mariam Naficy built a business bigger than her wildest visions.
Ready For Anything
Small Team? No Problem. Here's How to Multitask With Efficiency.
Asking staff to take on multiple responsibilities doesn't have to mean chaos. Here's how to keep the office calm, happy, and productive.