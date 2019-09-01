Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - September 2019

Featured Article
With Girlboss, Sophia Amoruso Is Using Past Failures to Fuel Her Latest Success
And she's launching a brand new social network to help other women thrive.
To Succeed, Just Follow This Six-Step Plan
Stuck trying to figure out what's next? Just start moving.
The Best Ideas Are the Ones That Make the Least Sense
Think business is all about rational thought and logic? Think again -- and to find the biggest, best ideas, start thinking way outside the box.
Related Articles
Young Entrepreneur
Teen Entrepreneurs Learn to Embrace Failure. Can Adults?
Grownup founders can learn plenty from their teenage counterparts.
Franchises
Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee
Kiesha Haggerty has found the two worlds to be surprisingly complementary.
Innovation Now
Four Tech Founders Share Their Low-Tech Strategies For Success
Owning an innovative technology is just one part of building a successful startup.
She Was Rejected On Shark Tank. Then She Used That To Her Advantage.
Melissa Butler knew her line of brightly colored lipsticks would be a hit. So when the beauty industry ignored her, she kept moving forward.
Success Strategies
6 Ways to Launch a Business
What's the best way to tell the world that your company exists and is open for business? Six entrepreneurs share their strategies and stories.
Hiring Employees
How to Make Smart Hires on a Tight Budget
Growing a team is an important (and intimidating) step for a startup. And when money is tight, the pressure is on to get every hire right.
Franchises
This Franchisee Ditched a High-Powered Corporate Career to Run Her Own Cycling Studios
Lisa Locker spent decades climbing the corporate ladder. But as a CycleBar franchisee, she's found a whole new challenge.