Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - August 2020

This Founder Gave Away Profits During the Pandemic - And His Company Thrived
How one counterintuitive decision by CEO Dave Colina boosted sports drink brand O2.
Why Long Hours and an Obsession With Efficiency Might Be Hurting Your Business
What if working long hours, living on Slack, and growing as fast as possible isn't the best way to run a business? The founders of Basecamp are pretty sure they have the answer.
How Much Should You Spend on Social Media Marketing?
It's a valuable tool, but don't forget about these other (sometimes free!) ways to reach your clients.
