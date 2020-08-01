Startups Magazine: August 2020

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - August 2020

Featured Article

This Founder Gave Away Profits During the Pandemic - And His Company Thrived

How one counterintuitive decision by CEO Dave Colina boosted sports drink brand O2.

Why Long Hours and an Obsession With Efficiency Might Be Hurting Your Business

What if working long hours, living on Slack, and growing as fast as possible isn't the best way to run a business? The founders of Basecamp are pretty sure they have the answer.

How Much Should You Spend on Social Media Marketing?

It's a valuable tool, but don't forget about these other (sometimes free!) ways to reach your clients.

Related Articles

Your Data-Driven Marketing Is Harmful. I Should Know: I Ran Marketing at Google and Instagram
Marketing

Your Data-Driven Marketing Is Harmful. I Should Know: I Ran Marketing at Google and Instagram

Numbers can provide great insight, sure. But human connection is still key.
Eric Solomon Founder, The Human OS | 15+ min read
When a Company Outgrows Its Founders: How a Little Breakfast Chain Plans to Go Big
Franchises

When a Company Outgrows Its Founders: How a Little Breakfast Chain Plans to Go Big

Eggs Up Grill is a quirky, homegrown, Southeast breakfast chain. With new owners and a mandate to grow, the brand has a delicate balance to strike.
Clint Carter | 15 min read
6 Ways for Cofounders to Settle Disagreements
Business Partnership

6 Ways for Cofounders to Settle Disagreements

When your business is an equal partnership, who breaks the tie? Six entrepreneurs share their methods.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
How This Franchise CEO Learned to Lead By Making Mistakes
Franchises

How This Franchise CEO Learned to Lead By Making Mistakes

SpeedPro president and CEO Larry Oberly is haunted by some of his earliest missteps as a manager. But today, that's made him a better boss.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
Why This Founder Asked Her Biggest Competitor for Help
Taking Risks

Why This Founder Asked Her Biggest Competitor for Help

It was a big risk, but it may have saved her business.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Why This Family Is Betting Their Future on Franchising
Franchises

Why This Family Is Betting Their Future on Franchising

A father-daughter duo sees Real Property Managment as a way to create generational wealth.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 5 min read
The 3 Most Dangerous Words In Entrepreneurship: "This Is Impossible"
Crisis Management

The 3 Most Dangerous Words In Entrepreneurship: "This Is Impossible"

If you think something is impossible, it will become impossible. It's time to think differently.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
7 Ways to Succeed When Virtually Pitching an Investor
Investors

7 Ways to Succeed When Virtually Pitching an Investor

"If you can't nail a virtual call, I worry about your ability to solve other, more critical issues in your business."
Chenoa Farnsworth Managing Partner, Blue Startups | 7 min read
