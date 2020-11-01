Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - November 2020

Startups Magazine: November 2020

Don't Obsess Over the Obstacles, Says the Founder of Schmidt's Naturals

Jaime Schmidt built and sold Schmidt's Naturals for millions. Her advice: Don't focus too much on the challenges ahead. Just get going.

Small Businesses Are Now Hiring Apprentices. Should You?

The old plumber and electrician trainee model has been reimagined for the new world -- and could be exactly what a startup needs.

Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Fernando Machado turned the fast-food giants into buzzy, relevant, always-on-point brands. Here's how.

3 Ways to Retain Your Top Employees
3 Ways to Retain Your Top Employees

If you really want to make your team happy, stop thinking like a boss ... and start thinking like an employee.
Adam Borstein | 4 min read
Hiring and Firing: How to Know When You Need to Let Someone Go
Hiring and Firing: How to Know When You Need to Let Someone Go

Use this system to focus your thoughts when making a tough decision with an employee.
James P. Friel Founder & CEO | 4 min read
How to Save Restaurants? Meet "the Airbnb and Match.com of Food"
How to Save Restaurants? Meet "the Airbnb and Match.com of Food"

It's called Franklin Junction, it's rethinking what a restaurant kitchen is for.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 5 min read
4 Tips for Contactless Hiring and Onboarding
4 Tips for Contactless Hiring and Onboarding

Make the technology as easy as possible, and build a sense of team camaraderie.
Desmond Lim Co-Founder of Workstream.us | 6 min read
3 Ways to Build a Sustainable Business Post-COVID, According to Jon Taffer
3 Ways to Build a Sustainable Business Post-COVID, According to Jon Taffer

Creating a strong operation for the future will require thinking ahead - and acting now.
Jon Taffer Bar and Nightlife Consultant and Author | 4 min read
Want to Start an Online Business? These 5 Hiring Tips Can Help You Find Low-Cost Tech Talent.
Want to Start an Online Business? These 5 Hiring Tips Can Help You Find Low-Cost Tech Talent.

The crisis has created a great hiring opportunity for companies, which can catch the eye of talent in the right way on the right channels.
Bryan Janeczko Founder | 9 min read
It's Not About What You Do. It's About Why You Do It
It's Not About What You Do. It's About Why You Do It

Remember that when your world feels shaken.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Meet the Mastermind Behind Kendall Jenner's, Shay Mitchell's and Millie Bobby Brown's Brands
Meet the Mastermind Behind Kendall Jenner's, Shay Mitchell's and Millie Bobby Brown's Brands

Shaun Neff builds hot brands for hot people. How? It's all about the vibe.
Reid Mitenbuler | 15+ min read
