Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - November 2020

Featured Article
Don't Obsess Over the Obstacles, Says the Founder of Schmidt's Naturals
Jaime Schmidt built and sold Schmidt's Naturals for millions. Her advice: Don't focus too much on the challenges ahead. Just get going.
Small Businesses Are Now Hiring Apprentices. Should You?
The old plumber and electrician trainee model has been reimagined for the new world -- and could be exactly what a startup needs.
Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns
Fernando Machado turned the fast-food giants into buzzy, relevant, always-on-point brands. Here's how.
Related Articles
3 Ways to Retain Your Top Employees
If you really want to make your team happy, stop thinking like a boss ... and start thinking like an employee.
Hiring
Hiring and Firing: How to Know When You Need to Let Someone Go
Use this system to focus your thoughts when making a tough decision with an employee.
Franchises
How to Save Restaurants? Meet "the Airbnb and Match.com of Food"
It's called Franklin Junction, it's rethinking what a restaurant kitchen is for.
Adapt to Bounce Forward
4 Tips for Contactless Hiring and Onboarding
Make the technology as easy as possible, and build a sense of team camaraderie.
Adapt to Bounce Forward
3 Ways to Build a Sustainable Business Post-COVID, According to Jon Taffer
Creating a strong operation for the future will require thinking ahead - and acting now.
Hiring Tips
Want to Start an Online Business? These 5 Hiring Tips Can Help You Find Low-Cost Tech Talent.
The crisis has created a great hiring opportunity for companies, which can catch the eye of talent in the right way on the right channels.
It's Not About What You Do. It's About Why You Do It
Remember that when your world feels shaken.
Future of Entrepreneurship
Meet the Mastermind Behind Kendall Jenner's, Shay Mitchell's and Millie Bobby Brown's Brands
Shaun Neff builds hot brands for hot people. How? It's all about the vibe.