Entrepreneur Magazine:
October 2001
Featured Article
A weak economy can make you strong-if you've got the guts to go in for the kill.
The financial worries of small-business owners, celebrating Halloween and more
Home is where the heart is, but do you want to hang your corporation's hat there?
Related Articles
With all those mad cows, vegetarian food looks a little better every day.
Starting a Business
When it comes to financing, bigger isn't always better. Have you tried an SBA microloan on for size?
Starting a Business
No, no, it's not a bad thing! The baby-products market is the perfect place for brand-new inventors to take their first steps.
Attach magnets to magazine. Await deluge of customers.
Marketing
If you think the other side is sneaky, read this.
She designs 'em. Amish women hand-stitch 'em. And each of these quilts goes for more than $2,000.
Taking Louisiana French Quarter food to the rest of America
Marketing
If not, don't worry! Your workers do, so make them your marketing team.
Customers are touched by this couple's video productions.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
