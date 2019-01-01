Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2002
Featured Article
It's a Stretch
Too small to take on big clients? Not enough big clients to grow? Unsnag your Catch-22 before business growth becomes a self-defeating concept.
No Whammies!
Winning $10,000 on a game show is a good cure for cold feet about buying a franchise.
In Capital Letters
There are three things you simply have to know before financing a franchise: S-B-A.
Related Articles
Franchises
Age Issues
Blaze a new trail or go with old reliable? That's what you have to decide before you buy a franchise.
Franchises
Watch Out!
Hey, suckers! Here's how to <i>not</i> throw your money away on a get-rich-quick scheme.
Franchises
Burning Questions
We asked everything you'd ever want to ask, and these franchisees had the answers.
A New Face
From its Sugarbath and milk formula product lines to its partnership with luxury giant LVMH, there's nothing stale about Fresh.