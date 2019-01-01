My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2002

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2002
Featured Article

Higher Power

10 secret weapons that will make you a hands-on leader for your sales team

Scary Move, Eh?

The risks of starting a business can be a fright. Fortunately, the right attitude can turn your quickened heart rate and night sweats into the kind of excitement that leads to a successful business.

So Many Choices

Picking the right franchise takes a lot of legwork. Luckily, we have 18 tools and techniques to make your due diligence doable.

Permanent Press
Marketing

Permanent Press

Make your Web site a magnet for news-hungry journalists.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 2 min read
Still Playing With Toys?

Still Playing With Toys?

Your interest in the toy industry survived the recession. Now how do you make the most of the recovery?
Chris Penttila | 15 min read
All Work & No Play
Marketing

All Work & No Play

Targeted mailings and research are in. Client golf outings are out. If you expect to sell in today's economy, you need to stop wasting everyone's time.
Mark Henricks | 12 min read
Starting From Scratch

Starting From Scratch

The less you know about your industry, the more prep work you have in your future.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 2 min read
Under the Microscope
Starting a Business

Under the Microscope

Use microenterprise loans to help make micro a temporary condition.
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
Raiser's Edge
Starting a Business

Raiser's Edge

Are your attempts at selling to retail stores going nowhere? Maybe your product needs a good fund-raiser.
Don Debelak | 7 min read
Red Hot!

Red Hot!

I scream, you scream, we all scream for . . . ice cream hot dogs? How one entrepreneur came up with a cool twist on a ballpark favorite
Gisela M. Pedroza | 4 min read
What's New 08/02

What's New 08/02

Cutting out a hairy situation
Devlin Smith | 1 min read
Mom a la Mode

Mom a la Mode

This entrepreneur wasn't expecting to find such a fashionable franchise.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
