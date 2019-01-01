My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2003

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2003
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

The Art of the Sale

In today's economy, bright ideas are what it takes to land a sale. So we went to the source--to salespeople at super-successful companies--to provide you with surefire tips for selling.

Feedback 08/03

Letters from our readers

Resources 08/03

Web sites, organizations, events and more to grow your business

Related Articles

Less Is More
Starting a Business

Less Is More

Believe it or not, setting your sights a little lower could be the key to marketing your new product.
Don Debelak | 7 min read
I Did It My Way

I Did It My Way

When it comes to starting a business, you can dive right in or test the waters first--whatever works for you.
Romanus Wolter | 4 min read
Clothes-Minded

Clothes-Minded

Fed up with traditional outfits, one mom takes baby clothes to a whole new level.
Nichole L. Torres | 6 min read
To the Rescue

To the Rescue

Jack and Diane* aren't left to bail out their sinking land deal alone. Their franchisor throws them a lifesaver in the nick of time.
Todd D. Maddocks | 4 min read
What's New 08/03

What's New 08/03

Hey, sometimes the big boss needs a little coaching, too.
Devlin Smith | 1 min read
Creative Juices

Creative Juices

Running a juice bar gives one couple endless options.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
Worth His Weight

Worth His Weight

With a growing chain of weight-loss center locations, this franchisee proves he's got what it takes to succeed.
Devlin Smith | 1 min read
On the Hunt

On the Hunt

Finding health-care coverage that's just the right fit for you
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 2 min read
Got Some ID?

Got Some ID?

The SBA's new online form saves entrepreneurs time and money.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
