8 Celebrities Getting (Financially) High Off of the Budding Legal Weed Business

August 4, 2016 6 min read

Originally published March 7, 2016

Celebrity stoner Tommy Chong recently told us that selling legal weed is a license to print money. “It’s currency that you don’t have to do anything with it except water it.” He’s not kidding. It’s relatively easy to grow and demand is epically high.

Practically overnight, the budding legal weed business has exploded into a multi-billion dollar industry and Chong isn’t the only star cashing in on king cannabis. With so much green for the taking -- greenbacks and ganja -- it’s a no-brainer, even for stony celebs.

Here are eight celebrities getting financially high off of the blossoming legal marijuana business: