The World on Demand: 23 Startups That Deliver Everything From Sexy Man Servants to Marijuana

April 7, 2016 15 min read

You can order a sexy manservant to follow you to and fro and carry your parasol. You can order a nurse to come and draw your blood so that you don’t have to go to the doctor’s office. You can order weed. You can order a nanny to take your kids to soccer practice.

It’s a pretty marvelous time to be a busy and/or lazy human with a smartphone. This moment right now might be the pinnacle of the on-demand-everything world that entrepreneurs have hustled to create in an Uber-fantasmagorical mania that has taken over many startup communities.

It’s also possible that this Uber-of-everything mania is not going to last at such a fervor pitch. On-demand house cleaning service Homejoy closed last summer and on-demand meal delivery service SpoonRocket closed earlier this month. Delivery logistics are complicated -- and expensive. Grocery-delivery service Instacart announced at the end of the year that it was forced to raise delivery prices.

To be sure, there are bound to be wins and losses in any space that has seen as much activity as the on-demand industry has in recent years.

Related: Unlimited Deliveries for $9.99 a Month Sounds Insane. For Postmates, It's the Future.

But investors have indicated that perhaps this is the peak of the mountain, too. While investors pumped $17.8 billion into on-demand startups in 2015, the pace of funding for on-demand startups is slowing, according to data from financial analysis company CB Insights. The biggest players in the space -- Uber, Airbnb and Chinese Uber competitor, Didi Kuaidi -- took the vast majority of the venture dollars that did go into the space.

In the meantime, grab a smartphone and a credit card and bring the world to your doorstep.

Related: What This On-Demand Startup CEO Thinks the Sector Should Really Be Called