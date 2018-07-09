These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest
Cannabis enterpreneurs can get pretty creative with their dispensary monikers.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.It's estimated that there are over 2000 recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries operating in the US--and those are just the legal ones. With all the competition, how does a shop stand out from the pack? You can start by having a clever name. Here are some of our favorites.
Electric Lettuce — Portland, OR
The Giving Tree — Phoenix, AZ
The Coughy Shop — Los Angeles, CA
Gram Central Station--Portland, OR
All aboard, the Pineapple Express.
Pipe Dreams--Lincoln City, OR
Uncle Herb's--Alaska
Smokane--Spokane, WA
Grateful Meds--Oregon
Canna Daddy's -- Portland, OR
Dankorage--Anchorage, AK
Starbuds--Hemet, CA
Herbal Outfitters--Alaska
Hollyweed Dispensary--Hollywood, CA
The Green Mile - Colorado
High Q - Colorado
Dr. Releaf--Colorado Springs, CO
The Higher Path--Los Angeles, CA
