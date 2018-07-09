News and Trends / Naming a Business

These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Cannabis enterpreneurs can get pretty creative with their dispensary monikers.
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest
Image credit: Electric Lettuce
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
It's estimated that there are over 2000 recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries operating in the US--and those are just the legal ones. With all the competition, how does a shop stand out from the pack? You can start by having a clever name. Here are some of our favorites.
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Electric Lettuce — Portland, OR

Electric Lettuce — Portland, OR
Image credit: Electric Lettuce
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

The Giving Tree — Phoenix, AZ

The Giving Tree — Phoenix, AZ
Image credit: Giving Tree Wellness Center
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

The Coughy Shop — Los Angeles, CA

The Coughy Shop — Los Angeles, CA
Image credit: The Coughy Shop
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Gram Central Station--Portland, OR

Gram Central Station--Portland, OR
Image credit: Gram Central Station
All aboard, the Pineapple Express.
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Pipe Dreams--Lincoln City, OR

Pipe Dreams--Lincoln City, OR
Image credit: Pipe Dreams Dispensary
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Uncle Herb's--Alaska

Uncle Herb's--Alaska
Image credit: Uncle Herb's
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Smokane--Spokane, WA

Smokane--Spokane, WA
Image credit: Smokane520.com
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Grateful Meds--Oregon

Grateful Meds--Oregon
Image credit: Gratefulmeds.com
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Canna Daddy's -- Portland, OR

Canna Daddy's -- Portland, OR
Image credit: Brad Zusman
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Dankorage--Anchorage, AK

Dankorage--Anchorage, AK
Image credit: Dankorage
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Starbuds--Hemet, CA

Starbuds--Hemet, CA
Image credit: Starbuds Hemet
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Herbal Outfitters--Alaska

Herbal Outfitters--Alaska
Image credit: HerbalOutfitters.green
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Hollyweed Dispensary--Hollywood, CA

Hollyweed Dispensary--Hollywood, CA
Image credit: HollyWeedLA.com
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

The Green Mile - Colorado

The Green Mile - Colorado
Image credit: The Green Mile
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

High Q - Colorado

High Q - Colorado
Image credit: HighQ LLC
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Dr. Releaf--Colorado Springs, CO

Dr. Releaf--Colorado Springs, CO
Image credit: Dr. Releaf
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

The Higher Path--Los Angeles, CA

The Higher Path--Los Angeles, CA
Image credit: The Higher Path
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

La Cannaisseur--Portland, OR

La Cannaisseur--Portland, OR
Image credit: La Cannaisseur
