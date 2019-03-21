10 Super Successful People Who Don't Care That You Know They Enjoy Cannabis
Unlike a certain former President, these boldfaced names are happy to champion the benefits of inhaling. From the richest man in the world to activists and pop stars, read on to learn about your new favorite cannabis fans!
Maya Angelou
As a poet and Civil Rights activist, Maya Angelou gave us such soul-soothing nuggets as “Love recognizes no barriers,” and “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” In her younger years, she “smoked marijuana with abandon,” according to a 2002 biography. In her autobiography Gather Together In My Name, she wrote about her first time smoking a joint, and how mind-blowingly good food and music were after that.
Susan Sontag
Sarah Palin
Carl Sagan
Can you imagine showering with perhaps the greatest science educator of our time, super high, when he starts drawing gaussian distribution curves in soap on the walls? And then he jumps out of the shower and immediately writes like 11 essays on philosophy and politics? Yeah, me neither. But this is something Carl Sagan did, according to his writings under the pseudonym “Mr. X.” He later shook off concern with being named, and became an advocate for legalization.
Madonna
Remember when this OQ (Original Queen) dropped a red-carpet-bombing’s worth of “fucks” on live television? She dropped major science when she simultaneously pissed off the FCC, told David Letterman he ain’t shit, and admitted to smoking right before her Late Show appearance: “It wasn’t because I was excited about you. I think it may have had something to do with the joint I smoked before I came on.”
Bill Gates
Martha Stewart
This might not come as a shock, but Martha Stewart is no fool. So of course she shamed some kids on their sloppy joint, while on her way to an interview with Bravo’s Andy Cohen. When he asked her if she knew how to roll one, she replied, “Of course I know how to roll a joint.” Martha does not deign to consume anything short of perfection.
Matt Damon
Justin Timberlake
Who could have guessed when his innocent face showed up on Mickey Mouse Club that he’d grow up to hit the bong? Okay, maybe everyone. But, still, Justin Timberlake is surprisingly open about his usage today. “The only thing pot does for me is it gets me to stop thinking,” the former NSYNC star told Playboy.“Sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off. Some people are just better high.” Indeed. So hit us up to chill sometime, JT.
Morgan Freeman
A Guardian interview with Morgan Freeman was almost cut short because the iconic actor got too excited to talk about his favorite burning bush. When the interviewer promised his super lame PR handlers he’d change the subject to Nelson Mandela, they let the conversation continue, but not before Freeman quipped: “Never give up the ganja.”
This article originally appeared in The Fresh Toast, a content partner of Green Entrepreneur.