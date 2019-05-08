6 Cannabis Brand Names We Wish We'd Have Thought Of

/

These playful storefronts and signs are sure to leave a lasting memory.

May 8, 2019 2 min read

Canna-Daddy’s

What's in a name? When you're trying to capture the attention of new customers, everything. Here are six cannabis branding moments we loved -- and that consumers won't soon forget.

Canna-Daddy’s familial name helps it stand out in the competitive Portland, Oreg., dispensary scene, and so does its relationship with growers. Customers praise it as their trusted source of cannabis in a soothing setting. “I’m agoraphobic and only leave my house when my wife makes me. I love to go to Canna-Daddy’s,” reads one customer review.

Pipe Dreams Dispensary

While some fret about the stigma around marijuana, Pipe Dreams Dispensary goes straight for the opium association. Loyal customers of the Lincoln City, Oreg., brand are very fond of the daily specials, with quality flower for as little as $3 a gram.

Starbuds Dabuccino

This isn’t a dispensary sign, but we had to include it. In 2016, Starbucks, revealing it has zero sense of humor, won a judgment of nearly $500,000 against Oregon artist James Landgraf, designer of the Dabuccino. Knockoffs of the Dabuccino remain defiantly for sale online.

Herbal Outfitters

This play on the Urban Outfitters name is doubly fun because Herbal Outfitters (a.k.a. “The first pot shop to open in the Last Frontier”) is in Valdez, Alaska, population 3,936, which is not very urban at all.

High Q

High Q has two Colorado dispensaries -- one in Silt, the other in Carbondale -- and both offer half-priced grams on Mondays. A half-gram is plenty for a pleasant afternoon of contemplating whether the name High Q is a play on IQ or haiku. Or both?

The Higher Path

Apparently, medical marijuana can’t cure generations of rivalry between L.A. and San Francisco. Higher Path’s website describes owner Jerred Kiloh as hailing from Northern California and attributes Higher Path’s success -- it was named Best Dispensary in L.A. in 2016 -- to “a very different mentality of medicine” Kiloh brought “with him to Southern California.”