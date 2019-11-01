The 12 Weirdest CBD Products

Are these products signs that the CBD craze has gone too far?

If it seems like CBD is everywhere you look, it is because it is. With entrepreneurs looking to get in early on the popular trend, CBD has become all the rage in a still unknown industry, allowing businesses to experiment with a variety of different topicals, edibles and other products that promise well-being for consumers.

But not every CBD product is created equal. For every 10mg CBD gummy out there, there is a CBD snack like smoothies or potato chips, or, even wilder, toothpicks and toilet paper.

Like a growing infant, CBD is still young and curious. And because there are still so many things to figure out about CBD products and the future of the industry, brands will seemingly produce nearly anything that they think consumers want and need -- and we found 12 of the wildest CBD products that might just pique your interest.

