8 CBD Creams And Salves Worth Trying To Rid Yourself Of Muscle Pain

November 15, 2019 5 min read

There are tons of products on the market that promise pain relief, but many people are turning to the CBD industry for an answer to the aches they experience in daily activity. Whether it's sore muscles from a workout, or dealing with neck pain from a bad night's rest, CBD creams and salves are helping people recover faster — and all-naturally.

From pro athletes like Paul Pierce, to a number of celebrities, to the weekend warrior, people are swearing by the effectiveness that CBD brings when it comes to healing faster.

But which CBD creams and salves are the ones we think should be on your radar? We gathered some of our favorites as recommendations to help treat those aches and pains so that you can bounce back faster, and do the things you enjoy doing without being held back.

1. Enjoy Pachamama Pain Cream - $74.99

Thanks to the THC-free, broad spectrum CBD, this 850mg pain cream from Pachamama helps soothe sore muscles and joints fast and effectively when used regularly. With a combination of powerful oils and herbs -- like menthol to cool the area causing pain, and capsaicin to block communication between nerves and enhance blood flow -- your body can heal itself naturally, helping you get back in the action faster without worry.

2. Topical Pain Relief Cream (Medix) - $35.99

Have an achy back from sitting in an office chair all day long? If so, the CBD Topical Pain Relief Cream from Medix is a great option to help ease the pain -- of your back, not the fact that you're stuck at a desk all day long.

Derived from raw hemp oil, this 150mg cream contains no THC (the cannabis extract that gives you the giggles and munchies), so you can rub it on joints or painful muscles without being toast at work. A unique combo of CBD, crisp menthol and moisturizing aloe delivers targeted pain relief to joints, muscles and ligaments.

3. Hemp CBD Salve Stick (Mendi) - $50

Specifically built for (and approved by) athletes, Mendi's Hemp CBD Salve Stick is for the real competitor inside of you, with this powerful stick made from 100 percent isolate hemp-derived 500mg to really knockout all those aches and pains.

Ingredients include things like Beeswax, Coconut MCT, Shea Butter, Arnica Oil, Calendula Oil, Camphor, Eucalyptus Oil, Chamomile Oil, Menthol Crystals (for a cooling affect) and Vitamin E, meaning the salve stick uses the best things Mother Nature has to offer to ease your discomfort.

5. Red Feather Releaf Salve - $45 - $65

Not quite as powerful as some of the other salves or creams on this list, Red Feather Releaf Salve packs just 80mg of CBD; but it's just as helpful in dealing with aches and pains.

Designed to support healthy muscles, this salve can help with tired muscles, headaches, arthritis and stiff necks, meaning you're much happier throughout the day thanks to decreased pain in those areas. That sounds like a very good thing, doesn't it?

6. Active Botanical Therapeutic Formulation Topical Salve - $134.99

Packing a generous 2,500mg of CBD into this product, the Active Botanical Therapeutic Formulation Topical Salve brings together the perfect combination of ingredients to get rid of all the pain in your muscles and joints, using things like Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Beeswax and Shea Butter combined with added terpenes like Alpa Pinene, Beta Pinene and Beta Caryophyllene, among others.

Specifically focused on those looking for therapeutic relief, the salve uses proprietary terpene profiles to increase the bio-availability of the CBD, meaning maximum effectiveness.

7. NanoCraft Extra Strength Pain Stick - $59.99

If you're looking for more than just pain relief, but also a sense of calm during recovery, the NanoCraft Extra Strength Pain Stick has your back... and legs and arms and neck, too.

Loaded with 500mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, as well as an array of healing herbs and soothing essential oils, you'll feel the full benefits in your body the moment you apply this to your body.

8. Biovelle CBD Coconut Oil - $50

OK, so this technically isn't a CBD crream or salve, but the Biovelle CBD Coconut Oil is similar as some of these other products mentioned, as it offers up quick relief for pain -- among other well-being solutions.

So what do you get when you bring all the health benefits of coconut oil and combine it with the therapeutic value of CBD? This miracle worker, which can be eaten on its own, mixed in your smoothies or slathered on your sore muscles and joints since it's non-psychoactive, all natural, vegan, and free of gluten, sugar, GMOs, toxins, THC and anything else artificial. Go ahead, have some fun with this stuff.

9. Elite Hemp Products CBD Cream - $38.40

Offering 250mg of CBD, the Elite Hemp Products CBD Cream is a solid starter option for those curious or just getting into using CBD for pain relief.

Like other products mentioned, this CBD cream uses some of the best ingredients available, with Sunflower Oil, Glycerin, Peppermint and Menthol among the things working magic on all those sore muscles of yours.

