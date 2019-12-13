Cannabis

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

'Tis the season to be, like, really jolly. Here are some stocking stuffers for CBD and THC enthusiasts alike.
Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019
Image credit: Emilija Manevska | Getty Images
The North Pole might not be in a legal state yet, but that shouldn’t stop you from gifting weed for the holidays. With diverse and high-quality products that are packaged and marketed in sophisticated ways, cannabis is no longer solely within the purview of your stoner cousin. It’s for everyone. To help you sort through the plethora of brands out there, we present you with this curated list of recommendations for that special person in your life. 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Do-Gooder

For the Do-Gooder
Image credit: Courtesy of Platinum

React Vapes

Platinum

The holidays are all about helping out the less fortunate. In that spirit, a portion of the proceeds of the React line of vape cartridges is donated to a variety of charities focusing on social issues including suicide prevention, veteran support, world hunger, animal rescue, breast cancer awareness, and pediatric medical care. A sip of egg nog to that.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Zen Master

For the Zen Master
Image credit: Courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Candle

Jonathan Adler

Further evidence that cannabis  has gone mainstream, Jonathan Adler, designer to the stars, created 
a soy-paraffin-blend candle.  It promises a “cleaner burn and stronger scent reach” and averages about 40 hours of burn time. Once the candle burns out, its porcelain holder makes a good stash box.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Naturopath

For the Naturopath
Image credit: Courtesy of Reed's Remedies

Reed's Remedies

Reed's Remedies make a perfect and easy gift this holiday season (everyone on your list will love them!). They are easy to use, easy to carry, and easy on the palate. Using sun-grown and steam-distilled ingredients, Reed's Remedies bottles up nature's best for fast-acting and powerful relief. Each spray contains a controlled dose of scientifically blended cannabinoids (CBD) and terpenes that synergistically work together for predictable effects... so that you can Sleep, Focus, Detox, or enjoy a sense of Calm or Relief.

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Green Thumb

For the Green Thumb
Image credit: Courtesy of Flow Kana

Flow Kana

Don't forget to bring your holiday flowers to the table this Christmas.  Flow Kana, California's No. 1 selling cannabis flower brand, sources from 200+ craft family farmers throughout the state's famed Emerald Triangle region.  Grown by multi-generational and award winning master cultivators - who farm under the full sun, sustainably and in small batches - Flow Kana brand cannabis is a farm-to-table labor of love.  And their pre-rolls and minis make the ultimate stocking stuffer for the high holidays.  

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Stressed-Out

For the Stressed-Out
Image credit: Courtesy of Sagely

CBD Essential Oil Blend

Sagely Naturals

Sagely is one of the most trusted brands in the CBD space. It’s also a great entrepreneurial success story. The founders used to sell their formulas from a garage; now the products are on the shelves of CVS. The gift pack contains Drift & Dream for the sleep-challenged and Relief & Recovery for the aches-and-painer.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Dog Walker

For the Dog Walker
Image credit: Courtesy of Sunday Goods

Sunday Pre-rolls

Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods grows some of the best flower in the U.S. Its seven-pack tins of half-gram pre-rolled joints are the perfect size for a leisurely jaunt with the dog—not too big, not too small. The pre-rolls come in a variety of single strains designed for certain mood states, including Spark for focus, Delight for smiles, and Rest for chilling out. 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Sweets Lover

For the Sweets Lover
Image credit: Courtesy of Beboe Défoncé

Cannabis-Infused Chocolates

Beboe in partnership with Défoncé

Luxury brand Beboe was dubbed the “Hermès of Marijuana” by The New York Times. It recently collaborated with gourmet chocolatier Défoncé to bring you dark chocolate squares. They contain cocoa beans from Belgium and cannabis from the U.S.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Flower Child

For the Flower Child
Image credit: Courtesy of Glass House Brands

Devil’s Johnson

Forbidden Flowers 

Former Disney star Bella Thorne is all grown up and has a delicious new cannabis strain to prove it. Working closely with renowned cultivator Glass House Farms, Thorne has helped develop a proprietary indica blend that helps you decompress after a hectic day at work. Rose isn’t the only flower that has its Thorne.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Workout Junkie

For the Workout Junkie
Image credit: Courtesy of Papa & Barkley

Releaf Balm

Papa & Barkley

Whether you’re feeling the aftermath of running with the bulls or recovering from  Ultimate Frisbee, Papa & Barkley’s cannabis-­infused salve relaxes and calms with organic oils from cannabis, eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, and lavender plants. Apply to relieve discomfort, inflammation, and pain.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Pipe Dreamer

For the Pipe Dreamer
Image credit: Courtesy of Puffco

Sunset Peak

Puffco

This limited edition dab rig is made from handblown borosilicate glass and offers four unique user heat settings, giving you full control of how smooth a hit you want. With a 20-second average heat-up and an intelligent temperature calibration for a more consistent experience, the  two-hour charge time averages about  30 dabs for long-lasting use. It’s sort of  a dabber’s dream.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Canna-sseur

For the Canna-sseur
Image credit: Courtesy of 710 Labs

Limited Edition LSD Kaleidoscope

710 Labs

Groovy stoner types will appreciate this limited edition LSD Kaleidoscope collaboration with artist Joe Roberts, which has the joint duty of being a collectible art piece and a handy home for three grams of organically fed, small-batch cannabis. 710 Labs is considered one of the world’s premium breeders of exotic strains. And this hash art piece is no exception.

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the CBD Curious

For the CBD Curious
Image credit: Courtesy of Kushy

CBD Gummy

KushyCBD

KushyCBD’s classic peach gummy contains 100 milligrams of the highest-quality CBD oil, which, depending on how you are dosing, can be 10 doses, four doses, or a single dose. It’s made with organic ingredients and tapioca syrup instead of fructose or corn syrup, and it harnesses all the goodness (cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes) of the plant.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Insomniac

For the Insomniac
Image credit: Courtesy of Plant People

Drops + Sleep

Plant People

Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, the tincture is designed for relaxation and helps you sleep through the night. It’s also a lot more natural than Ambien. The drops are organic, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Drops are available in regular and double strength. Bonus: For every product sold, Plant People plants a tree.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Mixologist

For the Mixologist
Image credit: Courtesy of Artet

Cannabis Aperitif

Artet

THC-infused cocktails might be the next big thing, and this aperitif is a cool addition to the bar cart. Created by two New York brothers and their cousin, Artet is zero-proof and low-dose. The taste and style were inspired by Italy’s Mediterranean coast. Artet mixes well with tonic or Italian sodas and a splash of lemon. Just be sure to pace yourself. Cannabis can kick in a lot slower than alcohol.

 

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Chillaxer

For the Chillaxer
Image credit: Courtesy of Rosebud

Rosebud CBD

Unwind, Awaken and Mend your body, mind and soul with Rosebud’s Bath Soak Set. This set includes 3 bath soaks, each with 50mg full spectrum CBD and comprised of magnesium rich Epsom salts and a soothing and uplifting blend of essential oils (Awaken:  orange and bergamot; Mend:  Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Roman Chamomile; Unwind:  Lavender, Jasmine and Vetiver)

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Chef

For the Chef
Image credit: Courtesy of Potli

Hemp-Infused Chili Oil

Potli

Passed down through many family generations over various continents, the recipe behind Potli’s spicy chili oil has endured for years. But now there’s a new addition for the 21st Century—hemp. Potli’s founders are two best friends from the Bay Area who came together to create products with an emphasis on wellness and happiness. The chili oil mixed with salad dressing, pasta sauces, and soups, makes us quite well and happy.

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Wellness Warrior

For the Wellness Warrior
Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Jane

Luxury CBD Body Serum

Saint Jane

Saint Jane’s Luxury CBD Body Serum is a nourishing treat for the skin. The silky serum is infused with 200 milligrams of soothing, full-spectrum CBD, along with 28 brightening and hydrating botanicals, to help buff away dryness and make you very relaxed. Trust us on this one—we slept well after using this product. saintjanebeauty.com

Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019

For the Oenophile

For the Oenophile
Image credit: Courtesy of House of Saka

Saka White “Wine”

House of Saka

Due to draconian California law, you can’t technically call this product wine, but it tastes like wine and is made from white varietal grapes picked from select vineyards in California’s Napa Valley. The grapes are pressed and fermented then age in oak barrels. Using fancy new technology, the alcohol is gently removed before being infused with a CBD:THC formulation.

