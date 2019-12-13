Season's Greenings! These Are The Best Cannabis And CBD Gifts Of 2019
The North Pole might not be in a legal state yet, but that shouldn’t stop you from gifting weed for the holidays. With diverse and high-quality products that are packaged and marketed in sophisticated ways, cannabis is no longer solely within the purview of your stoner cousin. It’s for everyone. To help you sort through the plethora of brands out there, we present you with this curated list of recommendations for that special person in your life.
For the Do-Gooder
React Vapes
The holidays are all about helping out the less fortunate. In that spirit, a portion of the proceeds of the React line of vape cartridges is donated to a variety of charities focusing on social issues including suicide prevention, veteran support, world hunger, animal rescue, breast cancer awareness, and pediatric medical care. A sip of egg nog to that.
For the Zen Master
Candle
Further evidence that cannabis has gone mainstream, Jonathan Adler, designer to the stars, created
a soy-paraffin-blend candle. It promises a “cleaner burn and stronger scent reach” and averages about 40 hours of burn time. Once the candle burns out, its porcelain holder makes a good stash box.
For the Naturopath
Reed's Remedies make a perfect and easy gift this holiday season (everyone on your list will love them!). They are easy to use, easy to carry, and easy on the palate. Using sun-grown and steam-distilled ingredients, Reed's Remedies bottles up nature's best for fast-acting and powerful relief. Each spray contains a controlled dose of scientifically blended cannabinoids (CBD) and terpenes that synergistically work together for predictable effects... so that you can Sleep, Focus, Detox, or enjoy a sense of Calm or Relief.
For the Green Thumb
Don't forget to bring your holiday flowers to the table this Christmas. Flow Kana, California's No. 1 selling cannabis flower brand, sources from 200+ craft family farmers throughout the state's famed Emerald Triangle region. Grown by multi-generational and award winning master cultivators - who farm under the full sun, sustainably and in small batches - Flow Kana brand cannabis is a farm-to-table labor of love. And their pre-rolls and minis make the ultimate stocking stuffer for the high holidays.
For the Stressed-Out
CBD Essential Oil Blend
Sagely is one of the most trusted brands in the CBD space. It’s also a great entrepreneurial success story. The founders used to sell their formulas from a garage; now the products are on the shelves of CVS. The gift pack contains Drift & Dream for the sleep-challenged and Relief & Recovery for the aches-and-painer.
For the Dog Walker
Sunday Pre-rolls
Sunday Goods grows some of the best flower in the U.S. Its seven-pack tins of half-gram pre-rolled joints are the perfect size for a leisurely jaunt with the dog—not too big, not too small. The pre-rolls come in a variety of single strains designed for certain mood states, including Spark for focus, Delight for smiles, and Rest for chilling out.
For the Sweets Lover
Cannabis-Infused Chocolates
Beboe in partnership with Défoncé
Luxury brand Beboe was dubbed the “Hermès of Marijuana” by The New York Times. It recently collaborated with gourmet chocolatier Défoncé to bring you dark chocolate squares. They contain cocoa beans from Belgium and cannabis from the U.S.
For the Flower Child
Devil’s Johnson
Former Disney star Bella Thorne is all grown up and has a delicious new cannabis strain to prove it. Working closely with renowned cultivator Glass House Farms, Thorne has helped develop a proprietary indica blend that helps you decompress after a hectic day at work. Rose isn’t the only flower that has its Thorne.
For the Workout Junkie
Releaf Balm
Whether you’re feeling the aftermath of running with the bulls or recovering from Ultimate Frisbee, Papa & Barkley’s cannabis-infused salve relaxes and calms with organic oils from cannabis, eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, and lavender plants. Apply to relieve discomfort, inflammation, and pain.
For the Pipe Dreamer
Sunset Peak
This limited edition dab rig is made from handblown borosilicate glass and offers four unique user heat settings, giving you full control of how smooth a hit you want. With a 20-second average heat-up and an intelligent temperature calibration for a more consistent experience, the two-hour charge time averages about 30 dabs for long-lasting use. It’s sort of a dabber’s dream.
For the Canna-sseur
Limited Edition LSD Kaleidoscope
Groovy stoner types will appreciate this limited edition LSD Kaleidoscope collaboration with artist Joe Roberts, which has the joint duty of being a collectible art piece and a handy home for three grams of organically fed, small-batch cannabis. 710 Labs is considered one of the world’s premium breeders of exotic strains. And this hash art piece is no exception.
For the CBD Curious
CBD Gummy
KushyCBD’s classic peach gummy contains 100 milligrams of the highest-quality CBD oil, which, depending on how you are dosing, can be 10 doses, four doses, or a single dose. It’s made with organic ingredients and tapioca syrup instead of fructose or corn syrup, and it harnesses all the goodness (cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes) of the plant.
For the Insomniac
Drops + Sleep
Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, the tincture is designed for relaxation and helps you sleep through the night. It’s also a lot more natural than Ambien. The drops are organic, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Drops are available in regular and double strength. Bonus: For every product sold, Plant People plants a tree.
For the Mixologist
Cannabis Aperitif
THC-infused cocktails might be the next big thing, and this aperitif is a cool addition to the bar cart. Created by two New York brothers and their cousin, Artet is zero-proof and low-dose. The taste and style were inspired by Italy’s Mediterranean coast. Artet mixes well with tonic or Italian sodas and a splash of lemon. Just be sure to pace yourself. Cannabis can kick in a lot slower than alcohol.
For the Chillaxer
Unwind, Awaken and Mend your body, mind and soul with Rosebud’s Bath Soak Set. This set includes 3 bath soaks, each with 50mg full spectrum CBD and comprised of magnesium rich Epsom salts and a soothing and uplifting blend of essential oils (Awaken: orange and bergamot; Mend: Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Roman Chamomile; Unwind: Lavender, Jasmine and Vetiver)
For the Chef
Hemp-Infused Chili Oil
Potli
Passed down through many family generations over various continents, the recipe behind Potli’s spicy chili oil has endured for years. But now there’s a new addition for the 21st Century—hemp. Potli’s founders are two best friends from the Bay Area who came together to create products with an emphasis on wellness and happiness. The chili oil mixed with salad dressing, pasta sauces, and soups, makes us quite well and happy.
For the Wellness Warrior
Luxury CBD Body Serum
Saint Jane’s Luxury CBD Body Serum is a nourishing treat for the skin. The silky serum is infused with 200 milligrams of soothing, full-spectrum CBD, along with 28 brightening and hydrating botanicals, to help buff away dryness and make you very relaxed. Trust us on this one—we slept well after using this product. saintjanebeauty.com
For the Oenophile
Saka White “Wine”
Due to draconian California law, you can’t technically call this product wine, but it tastes like wine and is made from white varietal grapes picked from select vineyards in California’s Napa Valley. The grapes are pressed and fermented then age in oak barrels. Using fancy new technology, the alcohol is gently removed before being infused with a CBD:THC formulation.