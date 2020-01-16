Slideshows

Behind the Scenes At The CBD Saturday Farmers Market

Highlights from Green Entrepreneur's first-ever CBD Saturday Farmers Market
Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
The CBD Saturday Farmers Market from Green Entrepreneur and LA Weekly.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The first Green Entrepreneur CBD Farmers Market on Saturday, January 11, 2020, welcomed 3,000 cannabis enthusiasts to Academy LA in Hollywood, California. Consumers, as well as business owners, enjoyed food, smokable hemp, yoga, massages, and pets for adoption, all while interacting with and learning from some of the top brand ambassadors in CBD today.

Read five highlights from the first-ever CBD Saturday Market, and stay tuned for the next experience coming this Spring.

Roll up

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Lowell Herb Co.'s popular hemp rolling station at the CBD Saturday Farmers Market. 
Jar overfloweth

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Lowell Herb Co.'s jar of smokable hemp at the CBD Saturday Farmers Market. 
Smokable CBD

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
AJ Fay, Director of Brand Expansion at Lowell Herb Co., smoking hemp flower in the smoking lounge at the CBD Saturday Market. 
Fifth & Root

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Fifth & Root is one popular skincare line found at the inaugural CBD Saturday Farmers Market. 
Sunshine

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Pure CBD Boutique's owners enjoy the outdoor smoking lounge at the CBD Saturday Market.
Tea time

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Hakuna's Buddha CBD-infused teas, as seen at the CBD Saturday Market. 
"I take my coffee with CBD."

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Hakuna Supply's team at the CBD Saturday Farmers Market. 
Shhh

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Whispr CBD skincare and tincture botanical line on display at the CBD Saturday Market. 
CBD clouds

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Arianna Zadourian, founder of Pure CBD, exhales at the CBD Saturday Market. 
Vegan tacos

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Es Todo Vegan served spicy tacos at the CBD Saturday Market.
Entrepreneurs

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Fifth & Root co-owners at the CBD Saturday Farmers Market. 
Special Sauce

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
A jar of hemp called Special Sauce from Lowell Herb Co. at the CBD Saturday Market.
Smile

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
The co-owners of CBD company Reed's Remedies at the CBD Saturday Farmers Market.
Stacked

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Hakuna Supply Co. offerings at the CBD Saturday Farmers Market. 
Waffle heaven

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Waffles made by Chef Matt were divine, as eaten at the CBD Saturday Farmers Market. 
Nonnie's

Image credit: Lindsey Bartlett
Nonnie's Nectar founder speaks to consumers at the CBD Saturday Farmers Market. 
