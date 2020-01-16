Behind the Scenes At The CBD Saturday Farmers Market

Highlights from Green Entrepreneur's first-ever CBD Saturday Farmers Market

January 16, 2020 2 min read

The first Green Entrepreneur CBD Farmers Market on Saturday, January 11, 2020, welcomed 3,000 cannabis enthusiasts to Academy LA in Hollywood, California. Consumers, as well as business owners, enjoyed food, smokable hemp, yoga, massages, and pets for adoption, all while interacting with and learning from some of the top brand ambassadors in CBD today.

Read five highlights from the first-ever CBD Saturday Market, and stay tuned for the next experience coming this Spring.