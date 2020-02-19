Cannabis Dispensary Or Delicatessen? Store Tour of DELI by Caliva
"Fresh Cuts Daily."
This cannabis dispensary in the Bellwether neighborhood of Los Angeles takes the comfort of a traditional storefront to new frontiers. Feast your eyes on DELI by Caliva. While the space may look like an old school delicatessen, behind the L7 cash wraps and lit glass counters, you'll find cannabis instead of cured meats.
"Building the DELI environment evokes a feeling of a fun, experiential, neighborhood deli vibe where customers can learn about different cannabis strains and products that we offer," Caliva’s Senior Vice President of Retail Elizabeth Cooksey says.
An impactful but cozy retail space of 700-square-feet is where you will find customers. They are invited to sit on stools and peruse the DELI by Caliva menu on iPads mounted directly inside iconic, smoothly-edged deli countertops.
The vertically-integrated cannabis company Caliva has expanded its fleet in the last year, even offering its own delivery service across California. Its flagship, as well as another DELI, can be found in San Jose, with a new CBD health store Well by Caliva in San Carlos. All place experience at the forefront.
"Having a strong point of view on how you service your customer is one of the most important pieces of advice I can give, in addition to having great product," says Cooksey. Cooksey joined Green Entrepreneur on this Store Tour, a brand new slideshow series featuring some of the most interesting architectural designs in cannabis storefronts. Continue the slideshow for more unique visual offerings and entrepreneurial advice.
DELI by Caliva - 9535 Artesia Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706
A neon red sign reads "Fresh Cuts Daily" inside the new dispensary DELI by Caliva, a cannabis company based in San Jose, California. This is the company's first storefront in Southern California's Los Angeles metro area.
Its unique layout is a big draw. Offering a familiar, welcoming, accessible air of a delicatessen but behind the glass, customers find fresh-cut marijuana flower instead of the usual deli fare.
The exterior signage of the deli-themed dispensary makes it clear that it sells cannabis while remaining kitschy and colorful.
A massive red-white-and-blue mural wraps the DELI by Caliva dispensary with Caliva's marketing reinforced. The DELI's slogan is, "Delicious, Delightful, Deliberately Affordable." In a bright blue and red, passersby can't miss it.
"Specifically for building the DELI brand, we wanted to honor and hone in on the legacy cannabis user while providing an environment that feels safe and inviting and trustworthy for new cannabis users as well," Cooksey says. More hand-painted signage wraps the dispensary.
The store's motto welcomes customers on the wall in a classic letter board where daily and weekly specials are placed. The three signs read Delicious, Delightful, Deliberately Affordable. "We're really offering fresh quality buds at delightfully affordable prices," says Cooksey. "We offer bulk pricing, we also offer individual prerolls and prepacks, so a customer can come in and experience different strains, different quantities, at a variation of prices."
Red booths are just one feature that evokes the feeling of an old-school delicatessen.
"It is really important to have a strong point of view," Cooksey offers advice for cannabis entrepreneurs eager to see Caliva-level success in the space. "At Caliva and at DELI by Caliva, we focus on providing quality and value to all of our customers, which drives trust. Which also, in turn, drives loyalty."
"By bringing access of products to our customers through both retail stores and enabling same-day delivery, we are able to provide access to quality products through a high-touch service environment and drive loyalty, which drives repeat customers. So having a strong point of view on how you service your customer is one of the most important pieces of advice I can give, in addition to having great product," says Cooksey. "Having a passion for the plant, passion for your product, and then passion for your people is what is really important."
"Building the DELI environment evokes a feeling of a fun, experiential, neighborhood deli-vibe where customers can become educated and learn about different cannabis strains and products that we offer," says Cooksey.
Innovations in the DELI? "The hybrid application of both a neighborhood deli where it's very high-touch, service-focused, personalized one-on-one consultations, coupled with the use of iPads and technology to drive efficient transactions, is what I love about the setup of the store," explains Cooksey.
"At Caliva, we are building the most trusted brand in cannabis and we do that through our focus on health, healing, and happiness products."
The store sells every cannabis product, including cannabis flower, drinkables, edibles, concentrates, and merchandise. But within the special deli-style glass containers, they display only flower in sample-size jars for inspecting.
The red trays are so comforting, aren't they? Coffee beans accompany a magnifying glass in order to give consumers a moment with the cannabis flower to look closely at its buds, and coffee to clear the nostrils' palette.
My budtender Emmet shows off a popular and potent Caliva strain.
Small touches to in the space, like the magnifying glass, encourage consumers to take their time. This strain is called Happy Hour from Fun Uncle.
In addition to getting to know the buds, the budtenders won't rush you. They will show you any strain you desire, and even invite you to sit at the counter and look through the menu on the iPads.
A close-up of one popular in-house grown strain offered at DELI by Caliva.
Caliva created a line of merchandise for consumers or tourists to take home the experience.
Red french fry trays contain more merchandise, remaining on-theme inside DELI by Caliva.
DELI by Caliva takes its "Fresh Cuts Daily" marketing as a common thread woven throughout the brand.
More creative, nostalgic signage lights up Caliva prerolled joint pack brands Dogwalkers and Toasties.
Dogwalkers are one type of prerolled joint packs sold by Caliva. They come in 4 mini joints.
Rows of Toasties prerolled joint packs sit on the shelf at DELI by Caliva.
Attention to detail on the turquoise DELI brand tins inside the DELI by Caliva space.
A stunner close-up bud of cannabis grown by Caliva.
"Fresh Cuts Daily" neon reflects on the glass at DELI by Caliva.
Somatik cannabis-infused coffee inside the Cold Drinks refrigerator at DELI by Caliva.
