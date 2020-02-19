Cannabis Dispensary Or Delicatessen? Store Tour of DELI by Caliva

California cannabis company Caliva has designed a wholly unique - yet comforting - dispensary storefront called DELI

February 19, 2020 7 min read

"Fresh Cuts Daily."

This cannabis dispensary in the Bellwether neighborhood of Los Angeles takes the comfort of a traditional storefront to new frontiers. Feast your eyes on DELI by Caliva. While the space may look like an old school delicatessen, behind the L7 cash wraps and lit glass counters, you'll find cannabis instead of cured meats.

RELATED: How Cannabis Company Caliva Survived a Business-Ending Regulation

"Building the DELI environment evokes a feeling of a fun, experiential, neighborhood deli vibe where customers can learn about different cannabis strains and products that we offer," Caliva’s Senior Vice President of Retail Elizabeth Cooksey says.

An impactful but cozy retail space of 700-square-feet is where you will find customers. They are invited to sit on stools and peruse the DELI by Caliva menu on iPads mounted directly inside iconic, smoothly-edged deli countertops.

The vertically-integrated cannabis company Caliva has expanded its fleet in the last year, even offering its own delivery service across California. Its flagship, as well as another DELI, can be found in San Jose, with a new CBD health store Well by Caliva in San Carlos. All place experience at the forefront.

"Having a strong point of view on how you service your customer is one of the most important pieces of advice I can give, in addition to having great product," says Cooksey. Cooksey joined Green Entrepreneur on this Store Tour, a brand new slideshow series featuring some of the most interesting architectural designs in cannabis storefronts. Continue the slideshow for more unique visual offerings and entrepreneurial advice.

DELI by Caliva - 9535 Artesia Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706