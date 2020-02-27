  • Craig Robinson Surprise Set At Cannabis-Friendly Comedy Show Glazed
Craig Robinson Surprise Set At Cannabis-Friendly Comedy Show Glazed

The comedy event at the Improv enters its third year, and surprises abound.
Image credit: Kaitlin Parry
Craig Robinson at Glazed Comedy Show. Photo by Kaitlin Parry.
In a world without many cannabis-friendly spaces, Glazed is heaven-sent.

Emmy-nominated comedian Mike Glazer packs The Lab at The Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, California, for music and standup fueled by cannabis and doughnuts. 

Legendary comedians have been known to pop-in for surprise sets, alongside hilarious up-and-comers. Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Ross, Patton Oswalt, and Nick Kroll have all made Glazed appearances. This past week, Craig Robinson of The Office fame (and countless movies) casually waltzed out to the sold-out crowd's shock. He played piano for an hour, keeping every audience member on the edge of their seat (and so high they forgot to clap). 

Other impressive acts from the night include Last Comic Standing winner Clayton English, Lisa Curry who writes for The Jim Jeffries Show, lightning-fast rapper Harry Mack, an exuberant Will Herndon as the WizAIRd of Rockenroll, and a hilarious but biting 9/11 bit from Joe Mande.

“The thing about Glazed and all of the creative projects that I do is, Glazed is a stand-up, hip hop, street art, variety show, that involves cannabis. It’s about art first. Cannabis is a big part of that, but it’s not a cannabis show first and foremost,” says Glazer. “I’m a comedian who smokes weed, I’m not a weed comedian. And that’s why it’s blown up the way it has. Because there’s a universal truth to the art. If you happen to smoke weed, all the better.”

The Cut & Dry cannabis brand was this evening's sponsor, handing out fragrant, earthy "Play" joints to Glazed guests, which is the strain Wedding Cake. Cut & Dry wanted to pair a strain that is uplifting, social, fun, and dare-I-say, giggly, for the night of comedy about to unfold. They nailed it. A cannabis station from THC Members Only Club showcases joints, bongs, and specialty glass. No cannabis smoking is allowed inside, and neither are phones. 

The next Glazed takes over The Lab at the Hollywood Improv on March 26. Continue the slideshow to see some highlights from the evening.

Comedian Craig Robinson hit an audience member's vape then proceeded to bully him for being a Millennial, made fun of his name (Bailey), his hometown of Witchita, then passionately serenaded him. Don't be jealous.

Glazer hosts the comedy show, his namesake brand Glazed (for which he hopes to launch a cannabis and merch brand soon). No stranger to the industry, Glazer is known well for his cannabis podcast Weed & Grub with cohost Mary Jane Gibson. You may also recognize him getting high and meeting a sloth for Buzzfeed, or placing as a semi-finalist on Food Network's Worst Cooks in America

As our hilarious host, Glazer walks the audience through the night, has great repartee with the band, and likens his unique role to a "tastemaker for a good time." Glazer's advice for cannabis entrepreneurs in the space? “Don’t lie. Be on time. Return emails. And only work on things that you want to work on long-term. Because it’s a long game in the cannabis game. The short game is pretty rocky.”

"Meet new people, come to my show. Leave your house," says Glazer. Glazed will be bigger and better throughout 2020, with a block party for Glazer's birthday show on March 26, and taking over the entire night at The Improv for April's show timed to the 4/20 holiday.

"Ultimately because it sells out so fast and because it’s so crowded and so banging, my goal next is to have it be on the Coachella side stage and at Bonnaroo on the side stage. Music festivals need comedy," says Glazer. "EDM festivals need comedy. My show is perfect for that.”

Mary Jane Gibson made an appearance at the Glazed Comedy. One half of the host duo for Weed & Grub podcast, SXSW 2020 welcomes Gibson alongside Glazer for a live recording on Thursday, March 19, at 11 a,m., with guests LaGanga Estranga, OpenMike Eagle. Its subject? How culture is more important than ever in the cannabis space.
