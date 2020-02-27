Craig Robinson Surprise Set At Cannabis-Friendly Comedy Show Glazed

The comedy event at the Improv enters its third year, and surprises abound.

In a world without many cannabis-friendly spaces, Glazed is heaven-sent.

Emmy-nominated comedian Mike Glazer packs The Lab at The Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, California, for music and standup fueled by cannabis and doughnuts.

Legendary comedians have been known to pop-in for surprise sets, alongside hilarious up-and-comers. Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Ross, Patton Oswalt, and Nick Kroll have all made Glazed appearances. This past week, Craig Robinson of The Office fame (and countless movies) casually waltzed out to the sold-out crowd's shock. He played piano for an hour, keeping every audience member on the edge of their seat (and so high they forgot to clap).

Other impressive acts from the night include Last Comic Standing winner Clayton English, Lisa Curry who writes for The Jim Jeffries Show, lightning-fast rapper Harry Mack, an exuberant Will Herndon as the WizAIRd of Rockenroll, and a hilarious but biting 9/11 bit from Joe Mande.

“The thing about Glazed and all of the creative projects that I do is, Glazed is a stand-up, hip hop, street art, variety show, that involves cannabis. It’s about art first. Cannabis is a big part of that, but it’s not a cannabis show first and foremost,” says Glazer. “I’m a comedian who smokes weed, I’m not a weed comedian. And that’s why it’s blown up the way it has. Because there’s a universal truth to the art. If you happen to smoke weed, all the better.”

The Cut & Dry cannabis brand was this evening's sponsor, handing out fragrant, earthy "Play" joints to Glazed guests, which is the strain Wedding Cake. Cut & Dry wanted to pair a strain that is uplifting, social, fun, and dare-I-say, giggly, for the night of comedy about to unfold. They nailed it. A cannabis station from THC Members Only Club showcases joints, bongs, and specialty glass. No cannabis smoking is allowed inside, and neither are phones.

The next Glazed takes over The Lab at the Hollywood Improv on March 26.