A Former Disney Imagineer Designed This Dispensary - Store Tour of Grass Monkey

This unique Portland, Maine-based dispensary is filled with wild sculptures and a rotating bespoke art gallery.

March 16, 2020 7 min read

One look and you will see, Grass Monkey is unlike any cannabis dispensary on Earth.

Founded in 2013, Grass Monkey Cannabis Company is an ingenuitive medical cannabis cultivator out of Maine. The brand's flagship storefront is a bright dispensary-meets-art-gallery. The unique Portland-based shop opened its doors to Maine medical marijuana patients in November of 2019.

The 2,000-square-foot dispensary was a creative labor of love for the Grass Monkey team. “We believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, so when it came to create a dispensary experience unlike any other in our region, we turned to a design firm with the same level of passion and drive. From our custom graffiti mural to a life-sized banana statue, McBride’s talented designers and out-of-the-box style brought an unparalleled level of excitement to Grass Monkey,” says Kyle Noyes, Co-Owner and Head of Operations at Grass Monkey.

RELATED: Cannabis Dispensary Or Delicatessen? Store Tour of DELI by Caliva

“That was the ultimate goal, make it stand out as one-of-a-kind,” says Ryan McBride, Creative Director of The McBride Company. “We wanted them to feel a sense of immersion, that they were entering a unique atmosphere that can’t be found elsewhere.”

Creative firm The McBride Company is one of the most revered in the country and the first major national design firm to carve out a niche and expertise in cannabis. They design large-scale destinations from hotels and casinos like Margaritaville, to immersive theme spaces for brands like Peanuts and Nickelodeon. Their portfolio that now includes dispensaries, consumption lounges, and other cannabis-centered spaces.

RELATED: Coronavirus Spikes Demand For Cannabis Delivery As People Stockpile Products

Johnnie Rush, Chief Business Innovation Officer, and a former Disney Imagineer, is one of the key design voices in the Grass Monkey space. "Our intent, much like we’ve done with all of our cannabis clients, is to kind of bring mainstream retail design practices into a new industry," says Rush. "Up until very recently, dispensaries were treated as a temporary space, the demand was so great it didn’t make any difference."

Once Maine's recreational regulations fully go through, which could be as soon as this Spring 2020, Grass Monkey will plan to be adult-use.

Continue in our slideshow to see a full tour of the space, plus gain insight from its designers.

Grass Monkey, 85 Western Ave, South Portland, ME 04106