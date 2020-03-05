  • Big Portland Energy - Store Tour of Oregrown
Oregrown's second storefront showcases the state's cannabis and its beloved, natural roots.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor
4 min read

Walk with us through a very PNWonderland dispensary storefront.

Founded in 2013, Oregrown Industries' first store to open in the heart of Portland, Oregon, is an ode to its home state. The transcendental, lumberjack, natural craft cannabis vibe is evident.

"This store is a dedication to the vibrant and creative spirit of Portland. Our customers and patients are our core focus and we designed this special experience just for them," says Christina Hadar, Co-Founder, President of Retail, and Chief Brand Officer of Oregrown.

RELATED: How To Stay Atop In A Crowded Retail Market

The store features smooth wood, comfortable, soft-edged brown seating, light industrial windows, and a customizable Pax vape pen laser etching station. 

Oregrown opened its Bend flagship dispensary in 2015. Its Portland location is the vertically-integrated company's second cannabis storefront. Stores in both Eugene and Cannon Beach will be opening in 2020, Oregrown told Green Entrepreneur.

"Authenticity — not having to dilute our vision by conforming to some corporate idea of what Oregrown should be —empowers us to stay true to our roots," says Hadar.

Talk a walk through the outdoorsy cannabis store in our slideshow.

Oregrown, 111 NE 12th Avenue, Portland, Oregon

Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
"Our customers are our foundation, and I’m particularly excited about this endeavor because I was born and raised in Portland," Hadar says.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
A glowing neon Oregrown sign illuminates the dispensary space. 
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
The seating is intended for creative use of the Oregrown space. The company hosts a myriad of events, including premieres of Oregrown's outdoor films.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
The design represents the connection between Oregrown's Bend headquarters and the city of Portland, "seamlessly merging Oregrown's down-to-earth roots and transcendent spirit," the brand says.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
"While many established dispensaries in Portland exist, we are the only well-known cannabis retail brand left in Oregon that is still owned and operated solely by family and friends," Hadar says.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Terra-cotta colored floors and stepped topographic seating are meant to be reminiscent of local red soil and mountainous terrain throughout Oregon. The state is home to world-class rock climbing, mountain biking, and snowboarding. 
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Pax is a popular vaporizer company that offers a unique etching station inside the Oregrown space. "We are thrilled to have this unique opportunity to have a PAX footprint inside the storefront of one of our valued brand partners," JJ O'Brien, Chief Strategy Officer, PAX Labs, said in a press release. "We look forward to the opportunity to educate consumers about our collective product line."
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Pictured above is the personalized PAX Era engraving station. When they buy a Pax, consumers can engrave it in their own unique design or initials.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Oregrown's Fall/Winter 2020 clothing collection is one unique offering in the store. The first time this collection was available to the public was at the store's grand opening. 
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Oregrown is a cultivator and a vertically-integrated cannabis company.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
A few strains in the Oregrown lineup. As a self-proclaimed "premier farm-to-table cannabis company," the Oregrown team cultivates its cannabis using organic methods.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
"Cultivated by Oregrown," is the stamp of the brand's own cannabis line.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
"I really wanted to showcase the best aspects of our maturing brand, our love of Oregon, and take the Oregrown experience to new markets," says Hadar. Her goal? "Delivering our award-winning experience to customers throughout the state."
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Interior touches including floating shelving, a cloud-shaped ceiling, and glowing signage are all meant to add impact to Oregrown's "Stay Lifted" motto.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
"We developed this store to represent the essence of the city, Oregon, the outdoors, and all this amazing plant has to offer," says Hadar.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
It took a collaborative time frame of 18 months to design a custom PAX "store-in-a-store" experience. 
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
The store officially opened its doors on December 20, 2019.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Oregrown sells a wide variety of cannabis products highlighting Oregon's finest producers, including drinkables and edibles.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
The merchandise line created by Oregrown was launched in conjunction with the store's opening.
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
The brand's intent, it explains, "is to inspire transcendence of the human spirit — through its product and its support of an active, daring lifestyle."
Oregrown's Portland Flagship store.
Grab a coat, in case it rains.
