Big Portland Energy - Store Tour of Oregrown

Oregrown's second storefront showcases the state's cannabis and its beloved, natural roots.

March 5, 2020 4 min read

Walk with us through a very PNWonderland dispensary storefront.

Founded in 2013, Oregrown Industries' first store to open in the heart of Portland, Oregon, is an ode to its home state. The transcendental, lumberjack, natural craft cannabis vibe is evident.

"This store is a dedication to the vibrant and creative spirit of Portland. Our customers and patients are our core focus and we designed this special experience just for them," says Christina Hadar, Co-Founder, President of Retail, and Chief Brand Officer of Oregrown.

RELATED: How To Stay Atop In A Crowded Retail Market

The store features smooth wood, comfortable, soft-edged brown seating, light industrial windows, and a customizable Pax vape pen laser etching station.

Oregrown opened its Bend flagship dispensary in 2015. Its Portland location is the vertically-integrated company's second cannabis storefront. Stores in both Eugene and Cannon Beach will be opening in 2020, Oregrown told Green Entrepreneur.

"Authenticity — not having to dilute our vision by conforming to some corporate idea of what Oregrown should be —empowers us to stay true to our roots," says Hadar.

Talk a walk through the outdoorsy cannabis store in our slideshow.

Oregrown, 111 NE 12th Avenue, Portland, Oregon