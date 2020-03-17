5 Calming CBD and Hemp Oils For Coronavirus Stress

Is COVID-19 freaking you out? These products may help relieve some of that understanble anxiety.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a tremendous amount of stress and anxiety across the population. What if I get the virus? What if a loved one falls ill? Will I still have a job in a week? Is this the end of the world? And the list of worries goes on.

Take a breath. This is a completely natural and human reaction.

"Without accurate information, it is easy for our brains to spin stories of fear and dread," explained psychiatrist Judson A. Brewer, M.D. in a must-read op-ed recently in The New York Times, entitled, "A Brain Hack to Break the Coronavirus Anxiety Cycle."

CBD to the rescue

One way to ease the stress is to turn to full-spectrum CBD oils.

"CBD works on GABA receptors in our brain, which really tells our body to slow down, power down, and that we're safe," says Dr. Junella Chin, an osteopathic physician, and co-author of the book, Cannabis & CBD: For Health & Wellness.

Studies have shown that CBD used over a prolonged period of time can relieve anxiety. One compelling 2019 study published in The Permanente Journal found that 79 percent of patients experienced an improvement in their anxiety after one month of treatment. At the second monthly check-up, 78 percent reported an improvement in anxiety compared with the prior monthly assessment.

As people look for ways to manage their stress in these uncertain times, the demand for CBD had gone up in many retail locations. Pure CBD, which has three stores in Los Angeles, has seen sales shoot up in the past week. "People are buying in bulk more," says the store's owner, Arianna Zadourian.

Here are some CBD recommendations Zadourian has for stress.