700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Take a tour of Harborside's 7,000-square-foot San Leandro dispensary location, called "the mecca of cannabis showrooms."

The ceiling's as high as you'll soon be.

Enter Harborside's airy 7,000 square-foot dispensary located in San Leandro, California. It is a massive, homey, comfortable dispensary storefront to behold that caters to the medical community in this Northern California town.

It marks Harborside's fourth marijuana retail space in its home state. San Leandro's dispensary location officially opened its doors in February of 2020 after taking over the former medical dispensary San Leandro Wellness Solutions, Inc, in October of 2019. The storefront serves medical patients for the time being, but the company did say it to plans to expand to serve recreational adult-use consumers this year.

RELATED: Iconic Harborside Dispensary Is Going Public

"When a customer enters our lobby, we want them to feel warm and welcome," says Peter Bilodeau, interim CEO of Harborside Inc. "We are dedicated to exceptional customer experiences, and our friendly staff greets all our guests and provides an explanation of how the open-sell model works in our store."

Bilodeau calls this space "the mecca of cannabis showrooms," and it's as spacious as dispensaries come. The San Leandro Harborside boasts high ceilings that top off at 25 feet, real interior trees up to 15 feet tall, and over 700 windows.

Its airy-vibe is meant to echo a greenhouse in its bright lighting and living plant decor. The showroom, in Bilodeau's eyes, "invokes the feeling of a greenhouse complete with a lounge and the best products the market has to offer."

RELATED: Cannabis Dispensary Or Delicatessen? Store Tour of DELI by Caliva

"We really wanted to remain true to the industrial vibe of the original building while adding the polished touches of a modern cannabis dispensary," says Bilodeau. "One of our favorite lighting features is the effect of the sconce lights on the showroom support columns; as the sun goes down the wood lights up and makes the room glow in a very special way."

Take a virtual tour of the Harborside San Leandro locale from the comfort of your own home, with more insight on the architectural and design features that make the space unique.

Harborside San Leandro - 1965 Marina Blvd Suite C, San Leandro, CA 94577