  • 700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro
  • Harborside welcomes you
  • Plenty of elbow room
  • Peace
  • KEY and Harborside Farms products in the space
  • Come on in
  • Real 15-foot trees
  • Product line-up
  • Trees line the space
  • Let there be light!
  • Comfort is key
  • Views
  • Female founders wall
 Next Slide
Slideshows

700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Take a tour of Harborside's 7,000-square-foot San Leandro dispensary location, called "the mecca of cannabis showrooms."
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor

The ceiling's as high as you'll soon be.

Enter Harborside's airy 7,000 square-foot dispensary located in San Leandro, California. It is a massive, homey, comfortable dispensary storefront to behold that caters to the medical community in this Northern California town.

It marks Harborside's fourth marijuana retail space in its home state. San Leandro's dispensary location officially opened its doors in February of 2020 after taking over the former medical dispensary San Leandro Wellness Solutions, Inc, in October of 2019. The storefront serves medical patients for the time being, but the company did say it to plans to expand to serve recreational adult-use consumers this year.

RELATED: Iconic Harborside Dispensary Is Going Public

"When a customer enters our lobby, we want them to feel warm and welcome," says Peter Bilodeau, interim CEO of Harborside Inc. "We are dedicated to exceptional customer experiences, and our friendly staff greets all our guests and provides an explanation of how the open-sell model works in our store."

Bilodeau calls this space "the mecca of cannabis showrooms," and it's as spacious as dispensaries come. The San Leandro Harborside boasts high ceilings that top off at 25 feet, real interior trees up to 15 feet tall, and over 700 windows.

Its airy-vibe is meant to echo a greenhouse in its bright lighting and living plant decor. The showroom, in Bilodeau's eyes, "invokes the feeling of a greenhouse complete with a lounge and the best products the market has to offer."

RELATED: Cannabis Dispensary Or Delicatessen? Store Tour of DELI by Caliva

"We really wanted to remain true to the industrial vibe of the original building while adding the polished touches of a modern cannabis dispensary," says Bilodeau. "One of our favorite lighting features is the effect of the sconce lights on the showroom support columns; as the sun goes down the wood lights up and makes the room glow in a very special way."

Take a virtual tour of the Harborside San Leandro locale from the comfort of your own home, with more insight on the architectural and design features that make the space unique. 

Harborside San Leandro - 1965 Marina Blvd Suite C, San Leandro, CA 94577

Start Slideshow
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Harborside welcomes you

Harborside welcomes you
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.

The Harborside San Leandro dispensary storefront is a sprawling space.

It sits on the busy Interstate 880 corridor between Oakland and San Jose, one of the most heavily trafficked stretches of highway in Northern California. Harborside can be found near Oakland International Airport, San Mateo Bridge, and the San Leandro Factory Outlets, central to many Bay Area residents.

Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Plenty of elbow room

Plenty of elbow room
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.
The warehouse dispensary boasts 25-foot ceilings and over 700 windows line the space. It is one of just three dispensaries licensed to operate in the San Leandro area.
Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Peace

Peace
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.

Peace-sign artwork painted on the wall welcomes consumers.

"The San Leandro community has graciously welcomed us over the past few months, and the entire team at Harborside looks forward to providing neighboring residents with quality cannabis products and care," says Bilodeau. 

Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

KEY and Harborside Farms products in the space

KEY and Harborside Farms products in the space
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.

The company sells its own cannabis product brands, KEY and Harborside Farms, alongside a wide array of California offerings.

"When we thought about the Harborside brand at large, part of the conversation was how it extends beyond just the retail space and into our own in-house brands and merchandise," says Bilodeau. "Because of the brand consistency and continuity, we were able to integrate our brand seamlessly into the product experience."

Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Come on in

Come on in
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.
"As they continue along the entry hall, a large graphic with Harborside’s values convey the spirit of our mission and commitment to the cannabis community, then there’s the big reveal to the showroom," says Bilodeau. 
Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Real 15-foot trees

Real 15-foot trees
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.

Spacious views, products, trees, and more Harborside-centric artwork line the walls.

Bilodeau explains: "Our space boasts 25 ft. ceilings, 15’ interior trees, and over 700 windows which invokes the feeling of a greenhouse complete with a lounge and the best products the market has to offer."

Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Product line-up

Product line-up
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.

Some of the California brands that Harborside San Leandro offers. 

The store carries the same inventory as its existing retail locations, including Harborside's own KEY and Harborside Farms lines of cannabis products. In addition, San Leandro offers its patients a new delivery service.

Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Trees line the space

Trees line the space
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.
"I commend the executive and retail teams for dedicating their time to this successful opening," says Bilodeau. "We are proud to further establish ourselves as Northern California's preeminent cannabis retailer."
Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Let there be light!

Let there be light!
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.
The company knows design. Harborside Inc. is one of the most established cannabis retailers in California, operating three dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in Palm Springs outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, as well as two dispensaries in Oregon, and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. 
Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Comfort is key

Comfort is key
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.
The waiting room in Harborside San Leandro reminds consumers of the comforts of home.
Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Views

Views
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.
Large columns break up the San Leandro Harborside space. Its greenhouse, warehouse minimalist design succeeds.
Next Slide
700 Windows Wrap This Dispensary - Store Tour Of Harborside San Leandro

Female founders wall

Female founders wall
Image credit: Michael Snyder/Harborside
Harborside San Leandro. Photo by Michael Snyder.
If you want to support women-owned businesses, Harborside makes it easy. It has an entire showroom wall dedicated to companies and brands with female founders at the helm.
Next Article

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.