CBD Products That Can Help You Keep Calm and Carry on During COVID-19

April 13, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Coronavirus hasn’t just caused a spike in toilet paper and at-home gym equipment sales. COVID-19 has also ushered in a new wave of CBD shoppers, who are seeking ways to curb the nerves that come as a side-effect of the pandemic.

For the uninitiated, CBD comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs. Some CBD products are meant to be ingested like your daily vitamin, while others are infused in creams and lotions for topical use. They even make CBD seltzer water. Whatever shape it takes, CBD is designed to provide temporary relief for anxiety, nervousness, and muscle and joint pain. Many users opt for CBD just to support overall wellness, too.

To help you navigate the world of CBD, we’re rounding up four unique options to try out. It’s also important to note that like any other supplement you might take, it’s worth consulting your doctor ahead of adding it to your daily routine.

Sagely Naturals Calm & Centered Roll On - $30

Image credit: Anthropologie

CBD meets aromatherapy with this Sagely Naturals Roll On. It features a potent scent comprised of a blend of geranium, lavender, and bergamot, and can be used on pressure points as needed. Or simply smell it to get the calming effects of aromatherapy! The goal is to give you a moment of tranquility after stressful meetings, before bed, or during any scenario in which your nerves are mounting.

Sagely Naturals Calm & Centered Roll On $30, available at anthropologie.com

I Pekar Sleeping Mask - $106.25

Image credit: Saks Fifth Avenue

CBD is also a popular ingredient in beauty products, with many luxury retailers like I Pekar infusing it into their formulas. For example, its Sleeping Mask, a non-comedogenic, paraben-free, organic solution uses CBD oil, as well as aloe vera, rose hip seed, white willow bark, and organic ginger to do some heavy-duty restoration of the skin’s surface while you sleep. The result is a more refreshed, noticeably brighter visage the next morning.

I Pekar Sleeping Mask $106.25, available at saksfifthavenue.com

Not Pot Vegan Gummies - $39.99

Image credit: Not Pot

For those who would rather ingest CBD while enjoying a tasty treat, Not Pot has become a leading brand in the space. The brand is best-known for its clinical strength, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free CBD gummies, each batch of which has been third party tested to ensure there is no synthetics, residual solvents, pesticides, or other potentially harmful ingredients present. Not Pot offers five different flavors including watermelon, blue raspberry, pineapple, green apple, and grape.

Not Pot Vegan Gummies $39.99, available at notpot.com

Full Spectrum CBD Oil - $59

Image credit: Goodness Hemp

With CBD oils, you can simply drop the desired amount under your tongue to feel the benefits. Full Spectrum CBD Oil, like this option from Goodness Hemp, means that it contains all the cannabinoids that are naturally occuring (don’t worry, this still won’t get you high). This option from Goodness Hemp is created from bioavailable CBD oil that’s been extracted from organic hemp plants grown in Oregon.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil - $59, available at goodnesshemp.com