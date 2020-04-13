The 13 Best Cannabis-Inspired Face Masks

With the CDC recommending the use of face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, some design entrepreneurs are getting super creative.

April 13, 2020 3 min read

Face masks are fast becoming a safety necessity, so why not make them a fashion accessory? That's the thinking behind these new trendy designs.

The Center for Disease Control is recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

Face masks can slow the spread of the coronavirus and help people who have the virus but are asymptomatic from transmitting it to others.

White surgical masks? So 2019—plus it's better to donate the medical-grade masks to local hospitals that are in desperate need. Try on these fashion-forward masks instead.