The 13 Best Cannabis-Inspired Face Masks

With the CDC recommending the use of face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, some design entrepreneurs are getting super creative.
Image credit: Wallpap Art
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
3 min read

Face masks are fast becoming a safety necessity, so why not make them a fashion accessory? That's the thinking behind these new trendy designs.

The Center for Disease Control is recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

Face masks can slow the spread of the coronavirus and help people who have the virus but are asymptomatic from transmitting it to others.  

White surgical masks? So 2019—plus it's better to donate the medical-grade masks to local hospitals that are in desperate need. Try on these fashion-forward masks instead. 

Cherry Blossom High
Image credit: Anne Joyce/Liberty Clothing
Hemp has been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral properties. It will also last three times longer than cotton. For each hemp mask they sell, Liberty Clothing is donating a free mask to service people and children's hospitals as well as one percent of all wholesale profits back to those in need. They're also making masks out of vintage materials, such as the one pictured made of silk kimonos
In Living Color
Image credit: Wallpap Art
Made from microfiber cotton sateen, this mask makes a colorful statement. It's also triple-layered for extra protection. 
Positive Vibrations
Image credit: Allysin Jewelry
You can almost smell the ganja emanating from this Rasta Kandi mask featuring red, yellow and green stripes and a black heart in the center.
Spring Into Action
Image credit: Wayward Wench Ware
The intricate design and stand-out colors on this mask from Mandy and Wayward Wench Ware cry out, "I will not let this coronavirus crisis get me down!"
Cannabis Crochet
Image credit: Urban Orange Boutique
Just like grandma knitted it for you (if grandma was a flower child from the Woodstock era). Each individually-crafted crotchet mask gives you that folksy look
Smokin' Hot
Image credit: Garde Art Studio
This psychedelic face mask is both trippy and comfy. It comes with adjustable straps and is washable. 
Hemp Hemp Hooray
Image credit: DevoHome
This reusable hemp-fiber face mask from Devo Home comes in a variety of colors and designs. It's breathable, washable, and stylish. 
Joint Effort
Image credit: Bullzie Outdoors
This Doobie design can also be used as a face covering, headband, bandana, wristband, balaclava, and neck warmer. Just don't smoke it. 
Happy 420
Image credit: Wayward Wench Ware
Just in time for cannabis' big day, the 4/20 face mask makes a statement that you're not going to let any stupid virus break your spirit. 
Keep America Green
Image credit: Ysahcj
The thin green line honors our federal agents, military, and some of other green stuff we can think of. 
Make Money Moves
Image credit: OMG bikinis
Hell yeah, you're an essential business. Made in LA, this money mask has two layers: breathable cotton on the inside, and stretchy spandex on the outside. There's also a pocket to insert a filter.
Rocky Mountain High
Image credit: Msanlixian
The Msanlixian mouth-muffs design incorporates the Colorado state flag.
Bong with the Wind
Image credit: Moula Ma
This face mask was originally designed for dental assistants but may come in handy even if teeth cleaning isn't your jam. 
