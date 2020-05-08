  • 10 Entrepreneurs Best Advice Their Mom Ever Gave Them
In honor of Mother's Day, influential entrepreneurs in the cannabis space and beyond gift us with some advice from their Moms. Take note.
Image credit: Aster Farms
Cannabis growing outdoors at Aster Farms.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor
5 min read

The cannabis industry didn't raise quitters.

That's why, this Mother's Day, we are tipping our hat to the best advice Mom ever gave. The entrepreneurs represented here run the gamut of talents and trades, from actors to activists, comedians, cannabis scientists, CEOs, and models. One thing they all have in common? Great advice was given by Mom.

RELATED: Here Are 15 Cannabis Products Mom Will Love

Here is the best advice that was ever given to ten entrepreneurs by their mothers. 

 

Morris Beegle, Co-Founder & President of WAFBA

Morris Beegle, Co-Founder & President of WAFBA
Image credit: Morris Beegle
Morris Beegle and mom
“Be yourself and don't try to be anybody else. Let your passion and intuition always guide you.” — Morris Beegle, Co-Founder & President of WAFBA (We Are For Better Alternatives).
Mary Jane Gibson, Writer, Actress & Host at Weed+Grub

Mary Jane Gibson, Writer, Actress & Host at Weed+Grub
Image credit: Mary Jane Gibson
Mary Jane Gibson and mom
“My mom visited me when I was in theatre school in Montreal. I was 18 or 19. We had had a difficult relationship when I was a teen, and it was the first time she'd visited me. When she found out I owed money on my heating bill, she paid it, even though she didn't have a lot of money. I protested, and she looked at me sternly and said, 'Money is just an enabler. Right now, it enables me to help you. Money is not a thing you should want to have — it's what you can do with it that makes the difference.' That completely changed the way I thought about money. It's an enabler, not a thing I want to have. That was a good lesson from my mom.” — Mary Jane Gibson, Writer, Actress & Host at Weed+Grub.
Casey Georgeson, CEO and Founder of Saint Jane Beauty

Casey Georgeson, CEO and Founder of Saint Jane Beauty
Image credit: Casey Georgeson, Saint Jane Beauty
Casey Georgeson, CEO of Saint Jane, and her mom.

"You can do anything you want if you set your mind to it." — Casey Georgeson, CEO and Founder of Saint Jane Beauty. Being a Mom to her 3 girls is very important to Georgeson - she started Saint Jane for them.

Andrew DeAngelo, Cannabis Industry Consultant and Strategic Advisor, Co-founder of Harborside

Andrew DeAngelo, Cannabis Industry Consultant and Strategic Advisor, Co-founder of Harborside
Image credit: Andrew DeAngelo
Andrew DeAngelo, Cannabis Industry Consultant and Strategic Advisor, Co-founder of Harborside

“Always be kind to others because we never know when we will need kindness in return. What we put out always comes back to us. Be kind to others and you will never be lonely.” — Andrew DeAngelo, Cannabis Industry Consultant and Strategic Advisor, Co-founder of Harborside.

Katie Stem, CEO of Peak Extracts

Katie Stem, CEO of Peak Extracts
Image credit: Katie Stem, right, and Kate Black, left, of Peak Extracts.
Katie Stem, right, and Kate Black, left, of Peak Extracts.
“Women are just as brave as men, and never let them intimidate you into thinking you aren't strong, intelligent, or knowledgeable enough to make a meaningful contribution." — Katie Stem, CEO of Peak Extracts
Mike Glazer, Comedian & Host at GLAZED and Weed+Grub

Mike Glazer, Comedian & Host at GLAZED and Weed+Grub
Image credit: Mike Glazer
Mike Glazer, Comedian & Host at GLAZED and Weed+Grub, and his mom.
“'Think before you do,' and 'Breath.'” — Mike Glazer, Comedian & Host at GLAZED and Weed+Grub.
Shelby Hartman, Editor-in-Chief, Co-Founder of DoubleBlind

Shelby Hartman, Editor-in-Chief, Co-Founder of DoubleBlind
Image credit: Shelby Hartman, Editor-in-Chief, Co-Founder of DoubleBlind
Shelby Hartman, Editor-in-Chief, Co-Founder of DoubleBlind, and her mom.

"My mom has always guided me more by how she lives than what she says. She exercises daily and has for more than thirty years, she eats what makes her body feel good, she does what she can to stand by her values and works incredibly hard. But at the end of the day, she always kicks back, too, knowing there's only so much she can do—and that she's done her best. She's a true role model for women who are hoping to have an impact and live well, at the same time." — Shelby Hartman, Editor-in-Chief / Co-Founder of DoubleBlind.

Emily Eizen, Artist / Model

Emily Eizen, Artist / Model
Image credit: Emily Eizen
Emily Eizen, Artist and Model
“The best advice my mom ever gave me was when I was in middle school. I was getting bullied every day, and some days I would come home crying. One particularly bad day, all of my friends decided they didn’t want to be my friend anymore— typical middle school mean girl drama. She put me in the bathtub, as she always did when I came home crying, and told me that in a few years, none of this would matter. She reminded me constantly that the problems I was facing then would seem meaningless in a year. And she was right.” — Emily Eizen, Artist / Model.
Emma Chasen, Cannabis Educator & Industry Consultant at Eminent Consulting

Emma Chasen, Cannabis Educator & Industry Consultant at Eminent Consulting
Image credit: Emma Chasen
Emma Chasen, Cannabis Educator & Industry Consultant at Eminent Consulting, and her mom.
“My mom has been an entrepreneur my whole life, so she knows the ups and downs of business. When the going gets tough or I'm stressed about finances in my own business, she reminds me to root in the integrity of my mission— to write or tack the mission on the wall, so I can see it every day as I work. She says, "If you're rooted in your mission, you will do the work you are supposed to do for this world no matter how many different forms or shapes that may take throughout life." That has been the greatest piece of advice I've internalized for the success of my own ventures.” — Emma Chasen, Cannabis Educator & Industry Consultant at Eminent Consulting.
Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms

Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms
Image credit: Aster Farms
Julia Jacobsen of Aster Farms on the cannabis cultivation site.
“When I was recovering from foot surgery a few years ago, my mom wrote 'be here now' on a post-it and stuck it next to my bed. I still have that worn out post-it on my bedside table and make sure to read it every day, reminding myself, especially in these current times, to be here now.” — Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms.
