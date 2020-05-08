10 Entrepreneurs Best Advice Their Mom Ever Gave Them

In honor of Mother's Day, influential entrepreneurs in the cannabis space and beyond gift us with some advice from their Moms. Take note.

May 8, 2020 5 min read

The cannabis industry didn't raise quitters.

That's why, this Mother's Day, we are tipping our hat to the best advice Mom ever gave. The entrepreneurs represented here run the gamut of talents and trades, from actors to activists, comedians, cannabis scientists, CEOs, and models. One thing they all have in common? Great advice was given by Mom.

RELATED: Here Are 15 Cannabis Products Mom Will Love

Here is the best advice that was ever given to ten entrepreneurs by their mothers.