10 Entrepreneurs Best Advice Their Mom Ever Gave Them
The cannabis industry didn't raise quitters.
That's why, this Mother's Day, we are tipping our hat to the best advice Mom ever gave. The entrepreneurs represented here run the gamut of talents and trades, from actors to activists, comedians, cannabis scientists, CEOs, and models. One thing they all have in common? Great advice was given by Mom.
Here is the best advice that was ever given to ten entrepreneurs by their mothers.
"You can do anything you want if you set your mind to it." — Casey Georgeson, CEO and Founder of Saint Jane Beauty. Being a Mom to her 3 girls is very important to Georgeson - she started Saint Jane for them.
Andrew DeAngelo, Cannabis Industry Consultant and Strategic Advisor, Co-founder of Harborside
“Always be kind to others because we never know when we will need kindness in return. What we put out always comes back to us. Be kind to others and you will never be lonely.” — Andrew DeAngelo, Cannabis Industry Consultant and Strategic Advisor, Co-founder of Harborside.
Shelby Hartman, Editor-in-Chief, Co-Founder of DoubleBlind
"My mom has always guided me more by how she lives than what she says. She exercises daily and has for more than thirty years, she eats what makes her body feel good, she does what she can to stand by her values and works incredibly hard. But at the end of the day, she always kicks back, too, knowing there's only so much she can do—and that she's done her best. She's a true role model for women who are hoping to have an impact and live well, at the same time." — Shelby Hartman, Editor-in-Chief / Co-Founder of DoubleBlind.