These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
With limits on where and how they advertise, many brands have turned to billboards to capture consumer attention. Are they working?
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Anyone who runs a cannabis company realizes how many hoops you have to jump through to advertise your brand. Traditional outlets such as Google ads, Facebook, and many national publications prohibit pot ads, as do many non-legal states. In fact, with cannabis being federally illegal, it's often up to state regulators to determine laws regarding cannabis advertising. The restrictions have caused cannabis companies to get creative with their marketing dollars. For those trying to target local consumers, old school signage is the best way to go. Here are some billboards that nail it.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Not too subtle
The Herbarium Dispensary in Los Angeles cuts right to the point.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Black market killer
Acres Cannabis in Las Vegas has a creative way of going after the illicit market.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Truth in advertising
Sweet Flower addresses a common problem.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
The longest miles
Weedmaps taunts drivers in Arizona.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Follow the arrows
In case you might miss it, Apotheca gives detailed directions to their store.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Heal thyself
Medmen's LAX billboard greets drivers as soon as they leave the airport.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
History class
Lowell Farm's mural offers a lesson in cannabis history.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Sex sells
Ignite's advertising campaigns have been controversial for their sexual content.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Leaf it alone
In Las Vegas, a billboard celebrates the power of the plant.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Got dabs
Green Oasis in Oregon dabs in dabs.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Positive message
Weedsmaps ad campaign shows the positive side of pot.
These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
Marijuana - 1 Booze - 0
The marijuana vs booze campaign touts the health benefits of cannabis.