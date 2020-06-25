  • These Cannabis Billboards Might Make You Stop In The Middle Of The Road
With limits on where and how they advertise, many brands have turned to billboards to capture consumer attention. Are they working?
Image credit: Jonathan Small
Anyone who runs a cannabis company realizes how many hoops you have to jump through to advertise your brand. Traditional outlets such as Google ads, Facebook, and many national publications prohibit pot ads, as do many non-legal states. In fact, with cannabis being federally illegal, it's often up to state regulators to determine laws regarding cannabis advertising. The restrictions have caused cannabis companies to get creative with their marketing dollars. For those trying to target local consumers, old school signage is the best way to go.  Here are some billboards that nail it. 

The Herbarium Dispensary in Los Angeles cuts right to the point. 
Acres Cannabis in Las Vegas has a creative way of going after the illicit market. 

Sweet Flower addresses a common problem. 
Weedmaps taunts drivers in Arizona. 
In case you might miss it, Apotheca gives detailed directions to their store. 
Medmen's LAX billboard greets drivers as soon as they leave the airport. 
Lowell Farm's mural offers a lesson in cannabis history. 
Ignite's advertising campaigns have been controversial for their sexual content. 
In Las Vegas, a billboard celebrates the power of the plant. 
Green Oasis in Oregon dabs in dabs. 
Weedsmaps ad campaign shows the positive side of pot.
The marijuana vs booze campaign touts the health benefits of cannabis. 
