Is This The Socially-Distanced Dispensary Of The Future?

Keystone Canna Remedies is the very first cannabis storefront to open in the Poconos region. It's also designed to accommodate our socially-distanced new normal.

July 9, 2020 5 min read

What do dispensaries look like in the new pandemic world?

One family-owned medical cannabis storefront in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, has been built out to keep its customers and employees as safe as possible—not just temporarily, but for the long-term.

Enter the third location of Keystone Canna Remedies (KCR), a dispensary that serves the medical community in the Poconos, the first in the region. The Poconos is famous for its lush mountains, rivers, and weekend travelers. Keystone Canna Remedies have two other medical storefronts in the state in Allentown and Bethlehem.

For the Guadagnino family of entrepreneurs who run the medical cannabis space, the pandemic made its necessity to open even more critical for local patients. Access is extremely limited for cannabis consumers in remote areas.

“We felt it was necessary to open as soon as possible to make MMJ more accessible to patients in the Pocono area," says Joan Guadagnino, KCR co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Driving distance will no longer be a deterring factor for patients considering medical marijuana.”

“Once people heard that our third location was going to be in Stroudsburg, we had patients ask us every day when we will be opening. Right now, patients travel at least 45 minutes to our Allentown or Bethlehem locations, this will cut their commute down to 5 to 10 minutes,” says Guadagnino.

Ryan Welty of RGW Architecture designed and built the space, with the goal of fostering "social distancing without negatively impacting overall patient experience."

KCR Stroudsburg offers extra layers of safety in both its design and policy measures, which include efficient use of space to expedite patient flow, tempered glass partitions, physical distancing markers, pharmacy consultation rooms designed to accommodate 6-foot distancing, pre-order options, designated parking for curbside transactions, patient limits within indoor waiting, and more.

It is a medical cannabis store, as Pennslyvania laws do not yet have adult-use in place, so be certain to check the regulations for the state in order to receive your license. Pennsylvania has 23 qualifying conditions for medical cards, so far, which include Autism, epilepsy disorders, anxiety disorders, cancer, among other critical health conditions medical marijuana can offer relief from.

The KCR Stroudsburg dispensary is located at 1523 North 9th Street in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.