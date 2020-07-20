8 Questions To Ask Before Hiring A Consultant

"It's important to honestly assess your business - recognize its strengths, weaknesses, and consider your short-term and long-term goals. Why are you in this business? What is your mission," ask Emma Chasen and Matt Taylor.

July 20, 2020 7 min read

Information mined from consultants in the highly-competative cannabis space is gold.

Industry-specific experts are hired by entrepreneurs to offer guidance on starting or expanding their company. Consultants in the cannabis space range from cultivation, to storefront building, marketing, concentration, and entire brand building. For cannabis business owners who are just starting out, and who desire simply to up their commercial cannabis game, consultations are critical. Having a wise team who has been through the regulatory hurdles before gives your company a leg-up on the competition.

Cannabis consultants who are working in the space gift some pieces of advice for those entrepreneurs who may looking to hire a consultant themselves. These experts include craft cannabis brand expert Danny Murr-Sloat, the co-founder of AlpinStash; Kimberly K. Dillon, founder of Frigg as well as a consultant who helped launch household name brands like Papa & Barkley; Stormy Simon, a cannabis industry consultant to came to her former role of CEO at High Times from the C-Suite at Overstock.com; and more.

View our slideshow to find 8 pieces of advice from cannabis consultants for those seeking to work in the CBD and THC marketplaces.