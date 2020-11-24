Happy Danksgiving! Great Deals for Green Wednesday
Green Wednesday is cannabis's answer to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. A joyous time of year when cannabis connoisseurs can get discounts on their favorite weed. The special holiday falls the day before Thanksgiving perhaps because enthusiasts are gearing up for the munchies on Turkey day. Or because Friday and Monday we're already taken.
Since its inception in 2016, Green Wednesday has led the year in cannabis sales, trailing right behind 420. How big is it? Last year, the cannabis delivery company Eaze saw a 90 percent increase in deliveries over a typical Wednesday and a 147 percent increase in deliveries over the previous year. And that was BEFORE the pandemic hit.
Wondering where to find some quality product at a bargain? Look no further.
Papa & Barkley Releaf
It's 2020 and we could all use a little relief—or Releaf, as premium cannabis company Papa & Barkley’s calls it. Papa & Barkley’s 30:1 Releaf Capsules are perfect for some well-deserved uninterrupted sleep and convenient usage. They're chemical-free and handcrafted with a whole plant infusion process to maintain the plant’s natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients.
Discount: Buy one get one free at over 50 dispensaries in California.
For those outside of California, you can also enjoy discounted Papa & Barkley CBD products:
For $50+ get 10 percent off
For $75+ get 15 percent off and Free Shipping
For $100+ get 20 percent off + Free Shipping + Gift with Purchase
Dosist CBD
dosist was named by Time magazine as one of the most innovative companies for their vape technology. Now the company is entering the CBD game with a line of new CBD tinctures called dosist-thc free. The high concentration CBD formulas are fast-acting and come in the forms of relief, calm, and sleep. The products are also available at select retailers in the United States, including Fred Segal, Earthbar and Project Juice.
Kiva Confections
Kiva's award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are among the most delicious edibles you'll find. You can find their products in dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, and HI.
Discount: Buy three Kiva products and get one free Kiva Chocolate bar at participating dispensaries.
Veritas Farms CBD
Veritas Farms offers a variety of full-spectrum CBD tinctures, edibles, and capsules. As part of a promo deal, they are offering a buy one get on free sale on their website.
Discount: Use the promo code ‘BF2020' at checkout and they'll hook you up.
ReCreate CBD and THC
From the Stanley Brothers, the makers of Charlotte's Web, ReCreate's products are low in THC with full-spectrum CBD and other functional plant-based therapies.
Discount: Get 50 percent off all ReCreate products starting Wednesday November 25, through Tuesday December 1st.
Cann Social Tonics
Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage in California. The microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages contain only 35 calories with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste.
Discount: Spend $100 on Cann, get $50 off and free delivery from shop.drinkcann.com if you order between 11/24-11/25 when you use the code GREEN-WEDNESDAY at checkout.
Ganja Goddess
Ganja Goddess is offering deals on a variety of brands including Jetty Extracts, Kiva Confections, Madame Munchies, Emerald Sky, Papa & Barkley, Legion of Bloom, Arcturus Extracts, and Bloom Farms. The company is also offering a special site-wide discount for Ganja Goddess members on Cyber Monday.
Discount:
Jetty Extracts: 20% off, from 11/23-11/30
Emerald Sky: Buy One, Get One for $1, starting 11/23, while supplies last
Madame Munchies: Buy One, Get One 50% Off, from 11/23-11/24
Kiva Confections: Buy 2 Bars, Get One for $1, starting 11/24, while supplies last
Papa & Barkley: Buy One, Get One 50% Off on 11/25
Bloom Farms: 20% off, from 11/25-11/30
Arcturus Extracts: 40% off, from 11/27-11/30
Surterra Wellness
Parallel’s Surterra Wellness retail locations (there are 39 shops in Florida alone) are offering great sales this week and next:
Weds, Nov 25
20% on EVERYTHING (except Flower and Edibles)
Fri, Nov 27
OFFER: 20% Discount on Float AND Complimentary Float merchandise (Shirts, Stickers, Stash-jars, totes, etc.) w/ $125+ FLOAT Purchase
TG Weekend: Sat, Nov 28 – Sun, Nov 29
OFFER: 20% Discount on Coral Reefer AND Complimentary Coral Reefer merchandise (T-Shirts & Hats) w/ $125+ CR Purchase
Cyber Monday: Mon, Nov 30
OFFER: 30% discount on all GOOD2GO (Pre-Paid) Purchases (Excludes Flower)
22Red Clothing and CBD
22 Red is the cannabis lifestyle brand of System of the Down's Shavarsh “Shavo” Odadjian. Throughout the holiday season, The company will be rolling out discounts for different pieces of their apparel line and CBD.
Discounts:
- On Nov. 27th - All All T-shirts 50 percent off with free shipping
- Dec. 4th - 22OG Hat 50 percent off with free shipping
- Dec. 11th - All hoodies 50 percent off with free shipping
- Dec. 18th - All CBD products 50 percent off with free shipping.
Green Roads Sleepy Zs CBD Gummies
CBD can help a ton with insomia, especially when it's mixed with melatonin. Green Roads' Sleepy Zs are blackberry-flavored gummies that will help you get some much-needed shut eye.
Discount: $34.99 (Normally $49.99)
Kush Queen CBD Wellness Set
Green Dot Labs
Green Dot Labs is partnering retailers to offer a discount on all Black Label and Silver Label vape products, including .5mL Black Label Live Resin Cartridges, 1ML Black Label Live Resin FlavorPacks and DoublePacks. .5mL and 1mL Silver Label Live Resin Cartridges and 500mg Silver Label 100 percent Pure Live Resin Pods for PAX Era devices.
Deal: Buy one get one free. 50 percent off most products.