Happy Danksgiving! Great Deals for Green Wednesday

Forget Black Friday. Green Wednesday offers all sorts of discounted weed offerings you'll want to gobble up before Thanksgiving.

November 24, 2020 5 min read

Green Wednesday is cannabis's answer to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. A joyous time of year when cannabis connoisseurs can get discounts on their favorite weed. The special holiday falls the day before Thanksgiving perhaps because enthusiasts are gearing up for the munchies on Turkey day. Or because Friday and Monday we're already taken.

Since its inception in 2016, Green Wednesday has led the year in cannabis sales, trailing right behind 420. How big is it? Last year, the cannabis delivery company Eaze saw a 90 percent increase in deliveries over a typical Wednesday and a 147 percent increase in deliveries over the previous year. And that was BEFORE the pandemic hit.

Wondering where to find some quality product at a bargain? Look no further.