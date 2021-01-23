Get an Extra Boost from Your Morning Coffee with These CBD-Infused Blends

January 23, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurs love coffee. Especially these days while you're working from home, that morning roast is even more essential to a productive, energized day. But, sometimes, caffeine isn't quite enough. When you need a little extra help getting going, you may want to consider a CBD-infused coffee.

Allo CBD offers a specialized line of CBD-infused coffees that can help you achieve more every single day. Check out their top products.

Balance Coffee

Image credit: Allo CBD

Balance is made with a full-spectrum hemp blend and 100 percent Arabica coffee beans with a total potency of 160mg of CBD in the bag. The invigorating beans have notes of pear, brown sugar, and floral, and are hemp-infused without any artificial flavors or other additives. The naturally processed coffee will help you get the most out of your day.

Get Balance Coffee for $20.95 (Reg. $24), a savings of 16 percent.

Rise Coffee

Image credit: Allo CBD

Give your morning an extra boost with this exquisite African Essential blend coffee. It's made with a full-spectrum hemp extract and 100% Arabica coffee beans, with a total potency of 320mg of CBD in the bag. The high-quality beans have notes of raspberry and dark chocolate and are hemp-infused without any artificial flavors or other additives.

Get Rise CBD Ground Coffee for $23.99 (Reg. $32), a savings of 27 percent.

Rise Single Serve Pods

Image credit: Allo CBD

Don't want to waste time brewing up the coffee yourself? Enjoy the deliciousness and energizing benefits of Rise Coffee in your Keurig. These K-Cup compatible pods let you enjoy CBD-infused coffee, seamlessly.

Get Rise Single Serve Pods for $20.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 27 percent.

