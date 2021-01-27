After a Stressful Year, CBD Oil Can Help Bring Some Relaxation Into Your Life

January 27, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Fully in the midst of a pandemic, this Valentine's Day will likely be a bit different. As such, maybe the gifts you give should be a bit different, too. We could all use a little peace of mind these days, so why not gift your special someone something that will help them de-stress?

We've rounded up some of the coolest CBD products on the market right now, all of which are an extra 15 percent off for Valentine's Day when you use promo code VDAY2021 at checkout.

Half Day CBD Gummies

Enjoy the calming benefits of CBD with these delicious gummies. They're made with lab-tested CBD isolate that helps aid the body's natural recovery process while providing calming and relaxing benefits – all without making you feel foggy or tired.

Get the Half Day CBD Gummies for $14.45 (Reg. $19) with promo code VDAY2021.

Paradigm CBD 350mg Full Spectrum Salve

Paradigm CBD's full spectrum salve is made from soothing blends of CBD and botanicals. It will help soothe and ease inflammation, pain, and more. Of course, it's also lab-tested for potency and safety.

Get the Paradigm CBD 350mg Full Spectrum Salve for $21.25 (Reg. $29) with promo code VDAY2021.

Paradigm CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil

This non-psychoactive product is made with just two ingredients: all-natural, pesticide-free, American-grown hemp and MCT oil. It will activate the endocannabinoid system in your body that has been found to contribute to regulatory functions in the body, helping you operate at 100%.

Get the Paradigm CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil for $54.40 (Reg. $74) with promo code VDAY2021.

Paradigm CBD Isolate Tincture

This CBD Isolate Tincture is also made from hemp and MCT oil. It provides you the relaxing, therapeutic benefits of CBD without the nasty taste. In minutes, you'll feel more clear-headed and ready to take on your day, or a good night's sleep.

Get the Paradigm CBD Isolate Tincture for $72.25 (Reg. $99) with promo code VDAY2021.

