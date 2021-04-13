  • This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto
  • Shades of Blue
  • Screen Idols
  • Elegant Displays
  • Counter Culture
  • Grind and Unwind
 Next SlideNext Slide
Store Tour

This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto

Edition sets a high-bar for weed retail.
This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto
Image credit: Edition
Writer/Producer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the launch of their second store in Toronto, Edition is establishing itself as the go-to name for luxury cannabis in Canada.  If your post-pandemic travel plans aren’t taking you north of the border, their e-commerce site features all their curated cannabis offerings and elegant accessories.  But it’s at their retail locations — the newest being Edition St Clair — that customers can best appreciate Edition’s elegant design, impeccable service and specially mixed playlists.

Start Slideshow
This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto

Shades of Blue

Shades of Blue
Image credit: Edition
StudioAC, who designed the space, wanted customers walking from the lobby into the retail space to feel like they’re entering a sculpture.  And that’s before they’ve sampled the products.
Next Slide
This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto

Screen Idols

Screen Idols
Image credit: Edition
Like all good works of art, the Edition store borrows here and there from their favorite sources of inspiration, in this case from retailers like Webster, SSENSE and Kith.
Next Slide
This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto

Elegant Displays

Elegant Displays
Image credit: Edition
Edition has an extensive collection of wares from local artisans and well-known designers, which is why accessories and even cannabis are presented in jewelry case-like displays.
Next Slide
This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto

Counter Culture

Counter Culture
Image credit: Edition
Walking into the retail floor from the front lobby is like entering a sculpture with the light and shadows creating a dramatic effect.
Next Slide
This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto

Grind and Unwind

Grind and Unwind
Image credit: Edition
Edition carries a collection of loungewear and accessories from Canadian luxury apparel brand Mr. Saturday, like this solid brass Correspondence Club Grinder.
Next Article