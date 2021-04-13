This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto

Edition sets a high-bar for weed retail.

April 13, 2021

With the launch of their second store in Toronto, Edition is establishing itself as the go-to name for luxury cannabis in Canada. If your post-pandemic travel plans aren’t taking you north of the border, their e-commerce site features all their curated cannabis offerings and elegant accessories. But it’s at their retail locations — the newest being Edition St Clair — that customers can best appreciate Edition’s elegant design, impeccable service and specially mixed playlists.