This Is What a Luxury Cannabis Dispensary Looks Like in Toronto
Edition sets a high-bar for weed retail.
With the launch of their second store in Toronto, Edition is establishing itself as the go-to name for luxury cannabis in Canada. If your post-pandemic travel plans aren’t taking you north of the border, their e-commerce site features all their curated cannabis offerings and elegant accessories. But it’s at their retail locations — the newest being Edition St Clair — that customers can best appreciate Edition’s elegant design, impeccable service and specially mixed playlists.
Shades of Blue
StudioAC, who designed the space, wanted customers walking from the lobby into the retail space to feel like they’re entering a sculpture. And that’s before they’ve sampled the products.
Screen Idols
Like all good works of art, the Edition store borrows here and there from their favorite sources of inspiration, in this case from retailers like Webster, SSENSE and Kith.
Elegant Displays
Edition has an extensive collection of wares from local artisans and well-known designers, which is why accessories and even cannabis are presented in jewelry case-like displays.
Counter Culture
Walking into the retail floor from the front lobby is like entering a sculpture with the light and shadows creating a dramatic effect.
Grind and Unwind
Edition carries a collection of loungewear and accessories from Canadian luxury apparel brand Mr. Saturday, like this solid brass Correspondence Club Grinder.