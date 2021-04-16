A CBD Anxiety Solution for Entrepreneurs

April 16, 2021 2 min read

Cannabis and hemp entrepreneurship is booming as 48 U.S. states are now officially decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana in some capacity. It’s fully legal in 15 states already, spurring all kinds of entrepreneurial innovation in the CBD and THC industry.

But for many entrepreneurs, it’s not so much about the innovation as finding a way to relax and alleviate some anxiety after a stressful day on the job. With how complex the cannabis business has gotten these days, it’s hard to know where to turn for that relief.

Fortunately, Dad Grass is bringing the casual back. Their 100 percent organic hemp flower and pre-rolled smokable CBD joints deliver a clean buzz without any wacky flavorings or stylings, the company says. Like the classic stash of old, Dad Grass offers simple, clean, dependable herb that will mellow you out without getting you full-blown high.

Before twisting up any pre-roll, Dad Grass sends their freshly trimmed flower to the same independent third-party labs that test the marijuana found in legal dispensaries. Not only do they ensure there are no pesticides, mold, fungus, bacteria, heavy metals, or other toxins, but they also determine precise concentrations of THC and CBD so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Preroll

Image credit: Dad Grass

Dad Grass pre-rolls are made with the finest 100 percent organic hemp flower, grown responsibly in the USA. They’re high in CBD and rich with terpenes with absolutely no additives, trim, or shake. They have a simple paper filter and are wrapped up in 100 percent natural papers and folded at the end for easy transit. You can get them in a variety of variants:

Twoobie: Two 0.75G hemp CBD doobies nestled together in a single tube

Single 5-Pack: Five 0.7G hemp CBD joints in a sturdy pack and sealed for long-lasting freshness

Trio 5-Pack: Three single 5-packs

Carton 5-Pack: 10 single 5-packs

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Flower

Image credit: Dad Grass

Alternatively, you can go straight to the source and buy your very own organic hemp flower. Dad Grass sells a quarter ounce of hemp CBD flower with premium organic hemp Dad Grass Rolling Papers and a two-way humidity control pack to ensure freshness.

