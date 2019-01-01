100 Powerful Women
The Project Runway host built a coding school, Kode With Klossy, to inspire a generation of tech-savvy women. But her real mission, she says, is much broader.
Women know how to fight the good fight -- and they won't back down until the job is done. Get to know 100 female-led businesses and brands that are creating change and redefining the rules of success.
