1099s
Taxes
It's that time again to send 1099s out to your vendors. Here's a breakdown of what to do.
Too many solopreneurs and freelancers are mispricing themselves in the labor market. Get out a sharp pencil and get it right.
Ignore the misconceptions out there. The gig economy is more beneficial than you think.
Companies in the booming sharing economy depend on contractors who may legally qualify as full time employees. The distinction is crucial for both workers and their employers.
At stake are taxes for the employer and sick days, vacation and other benefits for the employee.
Education
We need to rethink how we teach children if we are to graduate adults who can fill the available jobs and grow the economy larger.
Finance
Even if you have all of your ducks in a row, the IRS could hand select your return to be audited. Here are some reasons why.
Finance
Taking some time now to get your finances and taxes in order can bring substantial savings come tax season.
Finance
Stay calm: It may not be an audit. Get some professional tax advice, gather up your records and respond, says tax expert Barbara Weltman.
Finance
New IRS-approved web filing options make filing 1099 forms a breeze.
Finance
Some small businesses may need to declare added income on their 2011 returns. Here's what you need to know if do business on eBay or Etsy.
Growth Strategies
The Senate overwhelmingly voted to repeal a controversial provision within the health-care law.
Finance
Looking for ways to make Tax Day a little less painful? These websites might have what you need.
Growth Strategies
Healthcare reform isn't a done deal, but you still need to prep for upcoming changes
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
